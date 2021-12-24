12 goes for 443: How Aaron Rodgers arrived at his Packers record-breaking moment

Not only did the 21-year-old kid who tumbled down to the Packers at the 24th overall pick get three years as Favre’s understudy to prepare him to hit the ground running as the starter in 2008, but he grew in ways even he didn’t realize he would.

“Somebody asked me the other day, ‘Do you think things would’ve turned out the way they did had you been a starter in Year 1?’ And the obvious competitor in you and the confidence and the ego says, ‘Of course! Of course, I definitely would’ve turned out this way,’” Rodgers explained. “But I think the human element and the gratitude is understanding that things happen the way they happened to allow me to get in this position. And a lot of that is being able to sit behind Brett and watch one of the greatest players, competitors, quarterbacks of all time do it for three years and then figure out how to do it on my own.