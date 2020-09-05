10 things to consider about Mitch Trubisky's bid to remain the Bears' starting quarterback

Once again, the risk for the Bears of betting on potential over production is escalating.

10. If Mitch Trubisky wins the job, he best be ready. If Nick Foles wins the job, Trubisky best stay ready.

It's easy to surmise that if Trubisky is given the keys to the offense to start the season, Foles will be kept close by as the designated driver option. Unlike last season, the Bears won't sit patiently through a monthlong stretch of quarterback ineptitude without making a change.

If Trubisky is awarded the QB1 role, Nagy will be patting him on the behind with one hand while keeping the other on the bullpen phone.

On the flip side, if Trubisky is moved back into a backup role for the first time since the first month of his rookie season, he will have to resist the human-nature urge to sulk or let up with his preparation. History tells us that the Bears likely will need him to start at some point in 2020. Over the past 25 years, the Bears have used multiple starting quarterbacks in a season 22 times.

It's simply a law of nature in Chicago that starting quarterbacks rarely last and backups best be ready.