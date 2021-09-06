10 reasons for optimism for Bears, from David Montgomery's emergence to questions for NFC North rivals

5. Second-year players are primed to step forward.

Coaches say the biggest improvement young players make is from Year 1 to Year 2, and that's reason to believe cornerback Jaylon Johnson, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet will be more productive. Add cornerback Kindle Vildor to that mix and there is a young nucleus that should emerge as foundational pieces.

6. Andy Dalton was better than a lot of people believe with the Dallas Cowboys last season.

The "start Justin Fields now" crowd isn't interested in seeing the 11-year veteran take a single snap with the offense, but the Bears have expressed confidence in how Dalton has looked in practice.

The Cowboys had offensive line issues, and Dalton put up an 87.3 passer rating, completing 64.9% of his passes for 2,170 yards. In his final seven starts, he had 13 touchdown passes against five interceptions.

Dalton is not coming off the kind of injury-plagued year Nick Foles was when he emerged as a starter for the Bears last season. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor previously worked with Dalton in Cincinnati, so the coaching staff knows what he does well.

7. Justin Fields will play.