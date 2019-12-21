Dec. 21 marks the 50th anniversary of the last football game coached by legendary football coach Vince Lombardi.

Lombardi, ranked as one of the top 10 greatest coaches in the history of American sport, died nearly 50 years ago and may be unfamiliar to many of today's sports fans.

But in Wisconsin, Lombardi will never be forgotten for his storied run as head coach of the Green Bay Packers during the 1960s. In 1959, he became head coach of the Packers, a struggling team that had won only one game the previous season.

After Lombardi took over, the Packers went 7-5 the next season, then won five NFL championships, including the first two Super Bowls.

Lombardi later moved to the Washington Redskins, but the final game of the 1969 season turned out to be his last. Colon cancer caused his death in 1970. Lombardi is today memorialized as the namesake of the Super Bowl trophy.

