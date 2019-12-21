Dec. 21 marks the 50th anniversary of the last football game coached by legendary football coach Vince Lombardi.
Lombardi, ranked as one of the top 10 greatest coaches in the history of American sport, died nearly 50 years ago and may be unfamiliar to many of today's sports fans.
But in Wisconsin, Lombardi will never be forgotten for his storied run as head coach of the Green Bay Packers during the 1960s. In 1959, he became head coach of the Packers, a struggling team that had won only one game the previous season.
After Lombardi took over, the Packers went 7-5 the next season, then won five NFL championships, including the first two Super Bowls.
Lombardi later moved to the Washington Redskins, but the final game of the 1969 season turned out to be his last. Colon cancer caused his death in 1970. Lombardi is today memorialized as the namesake of the Super Bowl trophy.
1969: Vince Lombardi
Vince Lombardi views his charges as the Washington Redskins met the Chicago Bears in an exhibition game in 1969. After stepping down as head coach of the Packers following the 1967 season, Lombardi returned and coached the Redskins to a 7–5–2 record, their first winning record in fourteen years. He coached his last football game on Dec. 21, 1969. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)
Harvey Georges
1969: Vince Lombardi
In 1969, Vince Lombardi coached his last football game as his team, the Washington Redskins, lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 20-10.
STF
Super Bowl II
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1968, file photo, Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi is carried off the field after his team defeated the Oakland Raiders 33-14 in Super Bowl II in Miami, Fla. Packers guard Jerry Kramer (64) is at right. The Packers were the dominant team of the 1960s, winning NFL championships in 1961, '62 and '65 and then winning the NFL and the first two Super Bowls against the AFL champion Kansas City in the 1966 season and Oakland in the 1967 season with a roster that included 12 Hall of Famer players and coach Vince Lombardi. (AP Photo/File)
STF
1970: Vince Lombardi
In 1970, legendary football coach Vince Lombardi, 57, died in Washington, D.C.
STF
Ray Nitschke
Middle linebacker Ray Nitschke became the face of the Lombardi-era defenses, but he originally struggled to crack the starting lineup.
GREEN BAY PRESS-GAZETTE ARCHIVES
Paul Hornung
Paul Hornung was Vince Lombardi's go-to rusher for his fabled power sweep but also was adept at passing, kicking, pass-catching and blocking.
VERNON J. BIEVER
Vince Lombardi
After missing the playoffs in Vince Lombardi's first season as head coach, the Packers made it to the 1960 NFL Champonship Game but lost to Philadelphia. Green Bay then won five of the next seven league titles.
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
December 1967
Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi and quarterback Bart Starr congratulate each other after winning the NFL Western Division championship game against the Los Angeles Rams in Milwaukee on Dec. 23, 1967. The Packers moved on to battle the Dallas Cowboys for the NFL title.
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
January 1968
Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi, center, shows his happiness with winning Super Bowl on Jan. 14, 1968, in Miami as he hugs Don Chandler, left, who kicked 4 field goals and Bart Starr who hit 13 of 24 passes, one for a touchdown.
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
May 1970
Bart Starr posses with Vince Lombardi, May 19, 1970.
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Vincent Lombardi, 1959
Packer head coach and general manager Vince Lombardi, left, lines up his Green Bay Packers quarterback candidates on June 23, 1959, in Green Bay. The football players, from left, are Babe Parilli, Bart Starr, Boyd Dowler, Bob Webb, Joe Francis and Lamar McHan.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vince Lombardi
Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi cheers on his champion team as they swamp the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10 during Super Bowl I, in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 15, 1967. (AP Photo)
STF
Pete Rozelle
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 1967, file photo, football commissioner Pete Rozelle, left, presents the trophy to Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in Super Bowl I in Los Angeles. (AP Photo, File)
STF
Lombardi statue outside Lambeau Field
A statue of former Green Bay Packers head coach Vince Lombardi stands outside of Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
