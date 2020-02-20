Wisconsin State Journal sports staff wins national APSE award

The Wisconsin State Journal sports staff has been honored with a national award for its work in 2019 in judging by the Associated Press Sports Editors organization.

The State Journal, competing in a category for newspapers with a print circulation of 38,000 to 82,999, earned Top 10 honors for its special section on the 2019 University of Wisconsin football team in the annual APSE contest judged by editors from across the country. The section, a preview of the Badgers' season, featured the work of columnist Tom Oates and reporters Jason Galloway and Jim Polzin.

The State Journal sports department is led by sports editor Greg Sprout, assistant sports editors Art Kabelowsky (high schools) and Reed Southmayd (copy desk), and sports Web editor Chris Doyle. In addition to Oates, Polzin and Galloway, the sports staff in 2019 included reporters Todd Milewski, Dennis Punzel, Colten Bartholomew and Jon Masson; and desk editors Nick Zizzo, Howard Thomas, Mark Pynnonen and Cameron Lane-Flehinger.

