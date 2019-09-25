The University of Wisconsin football team is riding high after a dominant win over Michigan.
But the No. 8 Badgers are looking for a bit of revenge against Northwestern in their Big Ten West Division opener at 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Reporters Jim Polzin and Colten Bartholomew discuss how UW’s defense will adjust to starting safeties Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson being suspended for the first half due to targeting ejections last week; the struggles of Northwestern’s offense despite a solid start from redshirt freshman running back Drake Anderson; and how the Badgers offensive line has answered the bell through three games despite injuries and four new starters.
They also pick this week's Big Ten matchups against the spread and answer your questions from Twitter.
