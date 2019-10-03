State Journal beat reporters Jim Polzin and Colten Bartholomew recap the No. 8 Badgers’ test against Northwestern and how it exposed some things UW must improve.
They discuss the offense’s use of the pistol formation, the dynamic inside linebacker duo of Chris Orr and Jack Sanborn, and look at this week’s matchup against former UW athlete Sean Lewis and Kent State.
They also make Big Ten picks against the spread, answer listeners’ questions, and Jim previews Big Ten basketball media in Chicago.
To hear more Badgers football podcasts, subscribe to The Red Zone on iTunes or Google Play. Follow Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) and Colten Bartholomew (@CBartWSJ) on Twitter to submit questions for the podcast.