 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Badgers running back Melvin Gordon cited for DUI
0 comments
breaking topical alert top story

Ex-Badgers running back Melvin Gordon cited for DUI

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
gordon photo 10-15

Broncos' Melvin Gordon runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Jets on Oct. 1 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos won 37-28. 

 SETH WENIG, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III was cited for driving under the influence and speeding by Denver police on Tuesday night.

“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon. Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details,” the team said in a statement Wednesday.

The former University of Wisconsin star was cited for traveling between 25 and 39 mph faster than the posted speed limit when he was pulled over in downtown Denver, according to police records.

Gordon is coming off his first 100-yard game for the Broncos after signing a two-year, $16 million free agent contract last offseason.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Broncos had the last three days off after their game against New England was postponed a week because of several coronavirus cases on the Patriots.

They were set to resume practice later Wednesday morning.

Denver’s last game was Oct. 1, when Gordon ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos’ 37-28 win over the New York Jets. His 43-yard TD run sealed the Broncos’ first win after opening the season with three losses.

KUSA-TV in Denver first reported Gordon’s citations. The station said Gordon is expected to be arraigned in Denver County Court on Nov. 13, the day before the Broncos fly to Las Vegas for a game against the Raiders.

Gordon, 27, played from 2011 to 2014 for the Badgers, finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up his final season when he rushed for 2,587 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was the 15th pick in the 2015 draft by the San Diego Chargers.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics