You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
ESPN: Ex-Badger Zack Baun tests positive for diluted sample at NFL scouting combine
0 comments
topical alert top story

ESPN: Ex-Badger Zack Baun tests positive for diluted sample at NFL scouting combine

{{featured_button_text}}
Zack Baun photo

According to ESPN, Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun told NFL teams Tuesday that he tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL scouting combine. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Former University of Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun informed all 32 NFL teams that he tested positive for a diluted urine sample at the NFL scouting combine, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Zack Baun mug

Baun

Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon that Baun told teams the diluted test was due to consuming too much water in order to increase his weigh at the combine weigh-in. 

One criticism of Baun during the predraft process has been his low weight compared to most NFL pass rushers. According to posted results, Baun weighed 242 pounds at the Reese's Senior Bowl and weighed 238 pounds at the combine.

According to the U.S. Drug Testing Centers, diluted urine could be the result of over-consumption of water or an attempt to mask substances that would trigger a failed test. 

Baun, who tallied 12½ sacks and earned consensus All-American honors as a senior for the Badgers, did not respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday. 

Baun is projected by many NFL draft analysts to be selected late in the first round or early in the second. The draft begins April 23. 

Schefter also tweeted Tuesday that teams did not believe the diluted test will impact Baun's draft stock much. 

"Under the NFL’s new CBA, it will not count as a strike against him whereas it would have under the NFL’s old CBA," Schefter tweeted.

In an appearance on ESPN's NFL Life on Tuesday, Schefter said teams believe Baun's story.

"Teams look at this test, and while I'm sure they don't like hearing about it, I don't think they're overly concerned about it," he said. "I think they're buying the story, I think they believe it, I think they're not going to put much credence into it. Now, he could still go in the first round or in the second round."

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Red Zone podcast: COVID-19's effect on recruiting and a season in limbo
College Football

Red Zone podcast: COVID-19's effect on recruiting and a season in limbo

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew does a solo podcast from his bedroom closet to talk about Badgers football news. He starts by breaking down how COVID-19 coronavirus is affecting coaches and players on the recruiting trail, how they're adjusting, how the regular season might be altered by COVID-19, and the financial impacts that football has on UW athletics. Then, he shares part of his conversation with Alvis Whitted, UW's new receivers coach.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics