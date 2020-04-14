ESPN: Ex-Badger Zack Baun tests positive for diluted sample at NFL scouting combine

Former University of Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun informed all 32 NFL teams that he tested positive for a diluted urine sample at the NFL scouting combine, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon that Baun told teams the diluted test was due to consuming too much water in order to increase his weigh at the combine weigh-in.
One criticism of Baun during the predraft process has been his low weight compared to most NFL pass rushers. According to posted results, Baun weighed 242 pounds at the Reese's Senior Bowl and weighed 238 pounds at the combine.
Wisconsin’s Zach Baun, the third-rated linebacker on Mel Kiper Jr.’s board, notified all 32 teams that he testified positive for a diluted sample at the combine that he blamed on drinking too much water for weight-related weigh-in purposes, per league sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2020
According to the U.S. Drug Testing Centers, diluted urine could be the result of over-consumption of water or an attempt to mask substances that would trigger a failed test.
Baun, who tallied 12½ sacks and earned consensus All-American honors as a senior for the Badgers, did not respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.
Baun is projected by many NFL draft analysts to be selected late in the first round or early in the second. The draft begins April 23.
Here’s an interesting twist regarding Zach Baun testing positive for a diluted sample at combine: Under the NFL’s new CBA, it will not count as a strike against him whereas it would have under the NFL’s old CBA. Therefore, teams don’t believe it will impact his draft status much. https://t.co/Xw8Q7dTqqb— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2020
Schefter also tweeted Tuesday that teams did not believe the diluted test will impact Baun's draft stock much.
"Under the NFL’s new CBA, it will not count as a strike against him whereas it would have under the NFL’s old CBA," Schefter tweeted.
In an appearance on ESPN's NFL Life on Tuesday, Schefter said teams believe Baun's story.
"Teams look at this test, and while I'm sure they don't like hearing about it, I don't think they're overly concerned about it," he said. "I think they're buying the story, I think they believe it, I think they're not going to put much credence into it. Now, he could still go in the first round or in the second round."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!