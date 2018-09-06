Zak Showalter compared the physical agony of an Ironman Wisconsin bike workout to the exhaustion he felt after the final game of his University of Wisconsin basketball career.
Showalter, along with fiancé and training partner Annie Tamblyn, climbed 6,000 feet in elevation during an 85-mile ride in 100-degree temperatures this summer.
The Germantown native and former Badgers walk-on said the only other time he felt his body shutting down from overexertion was when he reached the locker room after the Badgers’ 84-83 Sweet 16 loss to Florida in the NCAA tournament on March 24, 2017.
Showalter drained an off-balance 3-pointer to tie the game at 72 with 2.5 seconds left to cap the Badgers’ 12-point rally during the final 4 minutes, 14 seconds in regulation. But Wisconsin faded in the extra session.
“After the Florida game, I had exhausted all of my energy, got to the locker room and was getting delusional, dizzy and had to lie down and get ice on my neck and feet up in the air to get my blood flowing again,” Showalter said.
“I had that same experience after one of our bike rides. My body did the exact same thing where I started shaking and shutting down.”
Showalter and Tamblyn, both 24, will compete in their first Ironman Wisconsin — a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike race and a 26.2-mile marathon — in Madison and surrounding areas on Sunday.
The couple registered for the race one year ago and joined an Ironman training group through Endurance House in October 2017. The group is led by Todd Holesovsky, a USA Triathlon Level 1 coach.
Tamblyn, like Showalter, is no stranger to NCAA Division I athletic pursuits. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native was a swimmer at Wisconsin from 2012 to ’16.
She visited several universities, including Michigan, but fell in love with Madison when she saw the UW campus. Tamblyn’s family home was located one mile away from the University of Michigan.
“Madison is lot like Ann Arbor, with the addition of the Capitol and the lakes, so that’s always a positive,” Tamblyn said.
While Tamblyn referred to finishing an Ironman as a bucket-list event, the pair agreed that staying fit after their college careers was imperative.
“This really helps bridge that gap for me and put my mind on something else,” said Showalter, who works as a credit analyst at First Business Financial Services.
“You can go one of two ways after you’re done with college sports: I’m done working out and I’ve done all my workouts for the last 23 years — I can just relax and put on whatever weight. Or you can build habits and stay active, and use that to propel you through the rest of your years.”
Many Ironman participants dread the swim portion of the event, but not Tamblyn, who helped lead the Badgers to a nine-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1 minutes, 28.86 seconds in the 2016 NCAA championship.
Tamblyn, a leadership administrator at Filene Research Institute, said that she wishes the Ironman swim was more than 2.4 miles.
“I’m really happy that it starts with the one event that I’m very confident in because then you know you’re going to start your day off on a good foot,” she said.
Swimming also has become Showalter’s favorite discipline of the trio of sports, with technique tips from Tamblyn. She said Showalter really has helped with her endurance conditioning and run skills that he gleaned from UW trainers.
They gained important experience competing in the Lake Mills Triathlon in June. The race was a sprint distance with a 400-meter swim, a 16-mile bike and a 5K run that helped with transitions and being immersed in a race environment surrounded by competitors.
One athlete who inspired the couple to participate in the race was Zach Bohannon, who completed Ironman Wisconsin in 2014 with a mark of 14 hours, 14 minutes.
Bohannon played basketball at Wisconsin from 2011 to ’14. When he decided to tackle Ironman, he didn’t have a coach. Showalter was there urging his teammate not to give up at 4 a.m. on race day when Bohannon woke up with a bunch of nerves.
“Being at the finish line was truly one of the most inspiring events that you could attend,” Showalter said.
“One thing that Zach Bohannon has told us along the way is the joy is in the journey, and the journey is in the destination. I think that’s a pretty accurate statement for us.”
An additional aspect of the Endurance House program that they’ve embraced is volunteering in the community. Through Ironman Foundation, Showalter and Tamblyn also are fundraising for Tri 4 Schools, a Dane County non-profit group that introduces children to biking, swimming and running in an effort to benefit school wellness programs.
Showalter said the two biggest sacrifices they’ve made have been sleep and socializing, particularly considering that a large chunk of their weekends were consumed by training for nearly one year.
They encouraged each other to train through 20-hour per week workouts, piled on top of their 40-hour work weeks.
So what are their goals with completing an Ironman?
“I don’t have a specific time but I have an idea that anything under 15 hours, I will be thrilled with,” Tamblyn said. “In all honesty, crossing the finish line with a smile on my face, I’ll be happy.”
She’d like to find Showalter somewhere on the course, but kept getting reminders from friends and family that the couple won’t be racing to the finish line together, but against each other.
“I want to enjoy it, be tired but not be tired to the point where I’m miserable,” Showalter said. “I think with all the training we’ve done up to this point, we’ve put ourselves in a position to do that. At the same time, it’s probably going to be the hardest day of my life.
“I don’t have an official time, but I would say under 14 hours has been the time in my head.”