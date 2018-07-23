Ben Stitgen wrapped up the first day of the All-City Diving Meet in what is fast becoming a familiar spot:
At the top of the awards stand.
Stitgen, who won the WIAA Division 2 state diving championship as a freshman last February, won the championship of the boys age 13-14 group at West Side Swim Club on Monday.
Stitgen, competing for Seminole Swim Club, scored 272 points to finish ahead of runner-up Drew Bennett and third-place Jack Bell, both of Parkcrest. Bennett scored 246.85 points and Bell scored 203.55 points.
Stitgen scored 401.95 points to win the Division 2 state title for Edgewood on Feb. 16.
Three other gender and age group divisions competed Monday. Today, the boys and girls age 15-19 groups will compete to wrap up the diving portion of the All-City competition.
In the girls age 13-14 division, High Point’s Ava Riggins scored 210.85 points to edge runner-up Rian Wells of Shorewood, who scored 205.9 points. From West Side, Anna Sanders was third (188.55 points) and Gena Dockry finished fourth (178.20).
In the boys age 11-12 division, Ridgewood’s Jake Strobel scored 182 points to win over High Point’s Logan Griesbach (176.25) and Nakoma’s John Anderson (161.05).
Annika Rufenacht of Hawks Landing won the girls age 11-12 division with 199.05 points, beating out teammate MiKayla Ott (177.75). Monona’s Mya Forcier took third (165.30).
Parkcrest leads the team competition with 54 points, followed by Shorewood with 46 and West Side with 43.
After the diving competition closes today at West Side — marking the ninth time in its 56-year history West Side has been the home of the swimming competition — swimmers will prepare to converge at Monona Swim Club for the swimming competition Thursday through Saturday.