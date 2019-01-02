The 38th annual Dugout Club winter baseball banquet is set for Tuesday, Jan. 29 at the Madison Marriott West Hotel and Conference Center in Middleton.

Representatives of the Milwaukee Brewers will headline the program, which also will include the Madison Mallards, and the Edgewood College and MATC baseball programs.

The event will include a silent auction with assorted MLB, NFL, NBA, Wisconsin Badgers and Madison Mallards items beginning at 5:30 p.m. A 50-50 raffle also will be held throughout the night.

A social hour, including free refreshments and a cash bar, will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with a steak dinner and a program to follow.

Tickets are $500 for a table of 10, with a limited number of individual tickets at $55 each available. For information, contact Chris Burwell at 608-294-0734 or cabjab@tds.net.

Last year, the Dugout Club provided financial assistance totaling more than $21,500 to 21 organizations. Since 1992, the Dugout Club has contributed more than $423,000 to support baseball programs in the greater Madison area.