The CrossFit Games will not be held in Madison this summer, according to a post by organizers, indicating they remain committed to planning a live competition with live media coverage.

The event — originally scheduled for July 29 to August 2 in Madison — is being planned for Aromas, California, the original site of the CrossFit Games. It will not be a public event due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the announcement, organizers said: “We are also evaluating options for virtual competition. We will continue to monitor events globally and will have more details for athletes and fans in the coming months.

“The Games will not be a public event. Due to sweeping decisions to ban large festivals and sporting events for the foreseeable future, we are suspending the on-site spectator experience for this year. For fans who have purchased tickets, camping, or hospitality packages, Ticketmaster, (which) holds these payments until after any physical event, will be issuing full refunds. CrossFit will be issuing full refunds to exhibitors.”

