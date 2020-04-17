You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
CrossFit Games will not be held in Madison this summer
0 comments
top story

CrossFit Games will not be held in Madison this summer

CrossFit Games photo

Tia-Clair Toomey competes in the Ruck event, four laps around a 1,500m run course and adding weight each lap, during the CrossFit Games 2019 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

 CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

The CrossFit Games will not be held in Madison this summer, according to a post by organizers, indicating they remain committed to planning a live competition with live media coverage.

The event — originally scheduled for July 29 to August 2 in Madison — is being planned for Aromas, California, the original site of the CrossFit Games. It will not be a public event due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the announcement, organizers said: “We are also evaluating options for virtual competition. We will continue to monitor events globally and will have more details for athletes and fans in the coming months.

“The Games will not be a public event. Due to sweeping decisions to ban large festivals and sporting events for the foreseeable future, we are suspending the on-site spectator experience for this year. For fans who have purchased tickets, camping, or hospitality packages, Ticketmaster, (which) holds these payments until after any physical event, will be issuing full refunds. CrossFit will be issuing full refunds to exhibitors.”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics