CrossFit concludes with Australian named fittest — and most decorated — woman

The No Bull CrossFit Games 2022 concluded Sunday with athletes from across the globe who took home titles.

Tia-Clair Toomey, of Australia, was named the most decorated CrossFit Games athlete of all time with her sixth-straight “Fittest on Earth” title, and Justin Medeiros won his second consecutive title at the 2022 CrossFit games.

CrossFit Mayhem Freedom — led by four-time individual champion Rich Froning, Jr. with teammates Sam Cournoyer, Andrea Nisler and Taylor Williamson from Cookeville, Tennessee — was awarded the team title for the fourth consecutive year, after the 2020 team competition was canceled due to the pandemic. It was the team’s sixth win at the CrossFit Games.

Mallory O’Brien, from Ames, Iowa, joined Toomey on the women’s podium in second place and Hungary’s Laura Horvath finished in third place. Roman Khrennikov, in second place, joined Medeiros on the men’s podium along with Ricky Garard of Australia, who was third.

Joining CrossFit Mayhem on the podium were CrossFit Oslo Navy Blue, from Norway, in second place and CrossFit Invictus, from San Diego, in third.