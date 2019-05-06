The Madison Sports Hall of Fame will add four accomplished city athletes — basketball standout Craig Anderson, multi-sport star John Krugman, celebrated rower Peggy McCarthy Bailey and champion golfer Mike Plautz — to its ranks on June 5 in induction ceremonies at Monona Terrace.
This year's distinguished class will join more than 200 men and women enshrined in the city's sports Hall.
Anderson, the youngest member of the Anderson basketball legacy at Madison La Follette High School, will join older brother Gary as a Hall of Fame inductee. In high school, Craig Anderson was named All-City three times and made All-State as a senior. He went on to a successful career at the University of Iowa, where his team was Big Ten Conference runner-up twice and advanced the NCAA's Sweet 16 in his junior season.
Krugman, another La Follette athlete, was one of the best all-around athletes ever to compete in the city. In high school, he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. As a high school senior, Krugman earned All-State honors in football, breaking Alan Ameche’s Big Eight Conference scoring record. He starred in three sports at Iowa Central Community College before finishing his college career as a punter at the University of Wisconsin.
McCarthy Bailey didn't participate in an organized sport until she was recruited for the UW rowing team. She quickly developed her skills and as a freshman rowed on the 1975 national champion women’s eights team. A year later, she was selected for the first U.S. national and Olympic team. In the 1976 Olympics, McCarthy Bailey and her teammates won the bronze medal.
Plautz won his first Madison City golf championship 50 years ago this June. He played on a state championship team at Madison West High School, and at UW. In 48 city and state tournaments, Plautz won 12, finished in the top 5 31 times and never missed a cut.
Tickets for the June 5 Hall of Fame event are $50 and will be sold until May 30. For tickets, contact Peg Mueller at (608) 238-5907.