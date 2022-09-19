Packers' performance against Bears shows weekly improvements in this week's report card

Aaron Rodgers More Demanding on Himself with Smaller Margin for Error
Columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in
their 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Offense: B
Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon were
handed bigger workloads and delivered, combining for 237 total yards on 37 touches. Aaron Rodgers admitted he didn’t play all that well, yet he still managed a 131.1 passer rating. He was protected better after some shaky moments by the offensive line in the first half. Defense: B-minus
The run defense got gashed to the tune of 180 yards, including 122 from Bears running back David Montgomery. The Packers did a good job of limiting scrambles by Justin Fields. It’s difficult to say if Green Bay’s pass defense improved from Week 1 to Week 2 or if the Bears’ mere 48 net yards through the air was more of a reflection on their anemic passing attack.
Special teams: B
Amari Rodgers had a 20-yard punt return in second quarter. Mason Crosby, who didn’t attempt a field goal in the opener, was good from 40 and 28 yards.
Coaching: B-plus
Matt LaFleur erred in
not getting his running backs more touches in the opener, but he learned from that mistake and featured Jones and Dillon against the Bears. Overall: B
The Packers still have plenty of kinks to work out and may have been in trouble against a better opponent Sunday. Next week against the Buccaneers will provide a better indication of where Green Bay stands among the elite teams in the NFC.
Photos: Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in first game at Lambeau Field
Bears Packers Football
Kim Jasinnski, of St. Paul, Minn., tailgates outside Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
