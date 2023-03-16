Traci Pine felt lost. Basketball season had arrived, and she wasn’t sure what to do with herself.

It had been a little over three months since her son, Derek Gray, had died unexpectedly while doing what he loved. The former Madison La Follette standout had led the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team in scoring last season and had been talking for months about how the next one was going to be even better for both him and the Warhawks.

But now that season was here, Gray was gone, and Pine, still reeling, didn’t know how to proceed. It would have been so easy to withdraw, so natural to put some space between herself and the gym. But Pine’s instincts were telling her the exact opposite: She should be there because this was his team.

So Pine went. It felt strange — of course it did — and also … comforting. She couldn’t see him, but Pine could feel him.

“It’s where I felt closest to Derek,” she said. “It’s where I felt I wanted to be — and had to be for the boys.”

A beautiful thing happened along the way: The bond between Pine and the Warhawks became stronger, their play raising her spirits and her presence providing them with strength. Pine wasn’t at every game, but she attended a lot them during a remarkable season that will end with Whitewater in the NCAA Division III Final Four.

The Warhawks ran into the stands at UW-Oshkosh after knocking off the top-seeded Titans in the Wisconsin Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament final three weeks ago, hugging Pine one-by-one and convincing her to join them for the celebration on the floor. They took turns climbing the ladder to cut down the net before handing Pine the scissors to complete that act.

Two weeks later and four wins later, after knocking off their third-ranked opponent in a span of eight days, the Warhawks gathered in a locker room in Ashland, Virginia. Pine wasn’t there that night, so they FaceTimed her and told Miss Traci how much they loved her and how they’d done this for Derek.

Unranked Whitewater (25-7) will face No. 3 Mount Union (29-2) in a national semifinal on Thursday night in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Pine is planning to be in attendance.

“I’m so incredibly proud of them,” Pine said, “and I know Derek is, too.”

Gray was a first-team All-WIAC selection last season after averaging 17.8 points per game. He had helped the Warhawks get back on track after a rough stretch in which they’d gone 7-18 in 2019-20 and 1-7 the following season, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But going 15-11 last season wasn’t good enough for Gray, who vented to his mother in a text message he was angry the Warhawks wouldn’t be playing in the NCAA tournament. He made a vow: They’d be in the 2023 event.

Gray, 20, was helping with a Whitewater basketball camp last July when he collapsed on the court during a game. Emergency efforts were made in the gym and Gray was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville but didn’t survive. Pine said an autopsy later revealed her son had severe heart disease — he’d never shown any symptoms — and a 90% blockage in his left coronary artery, possibly from a blood clot, caused his death.

How does a program overcome something like that? Together.

Whitewater coach Pat Miller said the university’s counseling services have offered tremendous support and advice on how to deal with the tragedy. He’s also received calls from coaches around the country who have had to deal with the death of players and offered advice. The pain is going to hit the players in different ways and at different times, Miller was warned, and that’s been the case. One of the Warhawks players walked into Miller’s office three weeks ago, closed the door and told his coach he needed a hug.

A question Miller gets a lot — why? — is one he has a difficult time answering. But he encourages his players to keep talking, keep looking out for one another, keep Gray’s memory fresh. They open every workout with four pushups — Gray’s number — and break every huddle with “D-G-4.”

Miller has been there for his guys, and they’ve returned the favor by being there for him: His mother, Patricia died of cancer in early October, and a friend since childhood, Milton icon and former UW baseball player Dennis Campion, died in late January.

What’s happened on the court has been nothing short of amazing. The Warhawks have gone 12-1 since a home loss to UW-River Falls on Jan. 21, a surge that began with a road win at UW-La Crosse four days later.

Brothers Miles and Delvin Barnstable have provided a big boost during their first season with the program. Returnee Trevon Chislom, a former McFarland standout, has taken a big step forward as a junior.

Whitewater doesn’t have a senior in the rotation. It doesn’t have a lot of size or depth, either. But …

“This team has just an underlying toughness,” said Miller, who has helped lead Whitewater to two national titles as a coach and one as a player. “They’re unfazed. They don’t get rattled. They don’t panic.”

Case in point: The Warhawks trailed Johns Hopkins by six points with 30 seconds remaining in regulation in a regional semifinal last week. Miller later would check his phone and had received multiple text messages from friends offering both condolences on the loss and congratulations on a nice run.

Well, Whitewater erased the deficit and won in overtime. Host Randolph-Macon, the No. 1 team in the country, lost in an upset on the same floor and suddenly the Warhawks’ trip to the Final Four wasn’t so daunting. They knocked off No. 6 Oswego State two days later.

“I’m not overly spiritual or a believer in divine intervention,” Miller said, “but there’s something different above and beyond basketball this year that’s going on.”

Miller, in what has become a tradition, will receive a message from Pine before the game. It will be part scouting report — Pine studies opponents’ rosters and stats, searching for strengths and weaknesses — and part motivational speech.

It was something she’d always done with Gray, another thing she wasn’t ready to give up even after he was gone, something else to help her through a season that began with her feeling so lost.

Miller writes Pine’s messages on a whiteboard because he wants the team to see it, too. They’re all in this together, and the Warhawks will be able to look up and see Pine in the stands in Fort Wayne.

She was supposed to leave on a flight to Jamaica on Thursday morning, but those plans got scrapped. There was no way Pine was missing this game.