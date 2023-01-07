Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon

The Green Bay Packers have proven they can win important games down the stretch despite Aaron Rodgers being closer to mediocre than magical.

Rodgers has been more game-manager than game-changer during a four-game winning streak that has helped the Packers (8-8) resurrect their season. A win over the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field would cap off a dramatic — and almost unthinkable — rally to an NFC postseason berth for a team that had a 3% chance of making the playoffs following a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Nov. 27.

A where-has-this-been-all-season turnaround from the defense combined with a much-needed spark from special teams ace Keisean Nixon have played major roles in the surge. Somewhere down the list is the play of Rodgers, who has averaged 202 passing yards during the streak with four touchdowns, two interceptions and a passer rating of, wait for it, 87.0.

Rodgers hasn’t been bad, but he hasn’t been anywhere close to the greatness we’ve come to expect from the two-time reigning NFL Most Valuable Player. Some of that is on him, some of it is due to a weaker supporting cast than he's had in the past, some of it is because Packers coach Matt LaFleur wisely is leaning more on running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

Still, it leads me to this question: Is this sustainable?

The Packers’ run began with wins over the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, who have a combined eight wins heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Next came a victory at Miami, tainted to some degree by the fact that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa apparently sustained a concussion during the game. Steamrolling visiting Minnesota at home is nothing to sneeze at, even if the Vikings have imposter written all over them.

That sprint to the finish, combined with an extraordinary amount of help from the outside, has helped the Packers go from down and out to alive and well.

Have you found yourself pondering a scenario that includes a win over Detroit followed by road wins over, say, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Dallas/Minnesota/New York Giants to extend this bizarre season into February? I have, but it’d be a lot easier for me to believe it would happen if I knew the MVP version of Rodgers would appear at some point.

This isn’t 2016, when Rodgers famously said he felt like “we can run the table” with the Packers sitting at 4-6 following a four-game losing streak.

Rodgers backed up that bold line, averaging 277.8 passing yards with 15 touchdowns, no interceptions and a robust 121.0 passer rating during a six-game winning streak to close the regular season.

“I’d like to be 15 (TDs) and 0 (interceptions). That was a fun run,” Rodgers said this week when asked about the massive statistical difference between that streak and this one. “But those are different teams. Different players, different mind-set, different scheme. I just need to be efficient. If I’m efficient and taking care of the football as best I can, making the right checks, I can still impact the game in a positive way. I take a lot of pride in that and the preparation in that and the performance of that. But yeah, of course I’d love to be throwing more touchdowns and scoring more points.”

The feeling here is Rodgers will have to do just that at some point in the next month. Maybe the old Rodgers will have to appear as early as Sunday against a Detroit team that can light up the scoreboard, perhaps a special performance or two will be required to pull off upsets on the road later this month if Green Bay defeats the Lions.

The emergence of rookie wide receiver Christian Watson over the second half has been massive, and his presence on the field impacts the game even when he’s not catching passes. Rodgers and Watson couldn’t connect on any deep throws last week against the Vikings, but those shots will continue and, if successful, would make those lackluster passing numbers shoot up in a hurry.

Bottom line: It’s hard to imagine the Packers doing much damage in January with Rodgers averaging 200 yards and one touchdown per game.

We’ve reached the 17th game of the season, and Rodgers hasn’t registered a single 300-yard passing day all season. He’d never finished a season with fewer than three in any of his first 14 campaigns as a starter.

He’s only produced three games with a passer rating of higher than 100 and, at 91.6 for the season, is on pace for a career low.

Those trends probably can’t continue if this run is to go on much longer. In other words, the Packers are going to need Rodgers to be closer to magical than mediocre as the games become more meaningful and winning becomes more difficult.

