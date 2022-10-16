 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
PACKERS | GAME 6

Jim Polzin: The Packers' hole got deeper. Can Matt LaFleur dig them out of it?

  • 0

Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers get back to work during organized team activities
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers get back to work during organized team activities

  • 0

Check out the scene from the practice field as the Packers returned from the long weekend to run training camp drills Tuesday in Green Bay. 

Photos: Aaron Rodgers joins teammates at Packers' mandatory minicamp
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Aaron Rodgers joins teammates at Packers' mandatory minicamp

  • 0

Check out the scene in Green Bay on Tuesday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field for a minicamp practice alongside his teammates.

Photos: Packers fans flock to Green Bay for training camp practice
Pro football
alert top story topical

Photos: Packers fans flock to Green Bay for training camp practice

  • 0

Check out the scene in Green Bay as Packers fans get a chance to see the players up close and take in a training camp practice Saturday as the…

Photos: Green Bay Packers lose 28-21 to San Francisco 49ers in preseason opener
Pro football
alert top story topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers lose 28-21 to San Francisco 49ers in preseason opener

  • Associated Press
  • 0

Green Bay loses the turnover battle 3-1 on Friday night.

Photos: Green Bay Packers host joint practice with New Orleans Saints
Pro football
alert top story topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers host joint practice with New Orleans Saints

  • 0

With the first week of NFL preseason action in the books, the Green Bay Packers took to the practice field Tuesday for the first day of a two-…

Photos: Packers take down Saints in preseason battle at Lambeau Field
Pro football
topical

Photos: Packers take down Saints in preseason battle at Lambeau Field

  • 0

With backup quarterback Jordan Love taking most of the snaps — and third-stringer Danny Etling showing off his rushing ability — the Green Bay…

Photos: Packers drop season opener to rival Vikings
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers drop season opener to rival Vikings

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers got off to a rough start to the season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Min…

Photos: Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in first game at Lambeau Field
Pro football

Photos: Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in first game at Lambeau Field

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

The Packers made their home debut and beat NFC North Division rival, the Chicago Bears, 27-10 to improve to 1-1.

Photos: Packers edge Buccaneers in showdown between Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers edge Buccaneers in showdown between Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady

  • 0

Rodgers and Green Bay hold off Brady and Tampa Bay 14-12 when the Buccaneers fail to convert late 2-point conversion.

Photos: Packers edge Patriots 27-24 in OT
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers edge Patriots 27-24 in OT

  • 0

Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey …

Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle

  • 0

The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at To…

GREEN BAY — For the first three seasons of the Matt LaFleur era here in Titletown, any moments of angst and soul-searching have appeared during and after the playoff exits that have ruined great regular seasons.

It’s mostly been smooth sailing for LaFleur from September through early January, so this position the Green Bay Packers coach finds himself in six games into the 2022 campaign is an uncomfortable one.

LaFleur has lost two consecutive games in the regular season for the first time in his otherwise stellar career, the latest being a 27-10 setback against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

That skid, in and of itself, is not the problem. This is the NFL and even the best teams land in slumps, so something like this was bound to happen at some point even to a regular-season darling such as LaFleur.

People are also reading…

The real issue is that this feels bigger than a “predicament,” which is how LaFleur referred to it during his somber news conference Sunday. When a team loses by three scores at home a week after blowing a two-touchdown lead, as the Packers did during a loss to the New York Giants in London, it’s more than a predicament. It’s a crisis.

“That was very humbling when you’re in your own building and you get taken like that and lose by three scores,” LaFleur said. “We’ve all got to be better, absolutely. Coach it better, got to execute better. We’ve got to get back to work. But the reality is right now, we’re six games into this thing, we’re 3-3, there’s a lot of ball in front of us but we have to have that urgency to want to improve.”

Truth is, LaFleur’s team is largely the same outfit was when the season began. Its 3-1 record to start the season looks more and more like the product of a favorable schedule, with wins over the Chicago Bears (horrible offense), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (depleted wide receiving corps) and New England Patriots (third-string quarterback) all accompanied by an asterisk.

Instead of riding into a three-game road swing with some momentum and a cushion in the race for an NFC playoff spot, the Packers are trending in the wrong direction and are about as close as a team can get this early in the season to desperation mode.

LaFleur promised a “good, hard look at everything” and “some great evaluations from a coaching perspective.” That sounds great but, again, this is uncharted territory for a leader of a team that hasn’t experienced much in-season adversity during his tenure.

A trip to Washington is next up on the docket, followed by journeys to Buffalo and Detroit.

“We can sit here and study the opponent all we want,” LaFleur said. “If we don’t fix ourself first, it doesn’t matter what we put in front of our players.”

LaFleur’s No. 1 priority needs to be getting on the same page as his veteran quarterback. Aaron Rodgers didn’t blatantly throw the Green Bay coaching staff under the bus on Sunday, but he came pretty close while stressing the need to “simplify” the game plan.

Rodgers was part of the problem against the Jets, authoring another uneven performance and looking nothing like the two-time reigning MVP he is. Either Rodgers is rapidly aging before our eyes or that right thumb is bothering him more than he’s letting on — it may be a little of both — but he hasn’t looked right this season and was pedestrian on a day where the Packers really needed him to be great.

“I’m going to try to play to that standard I’ve set for myself, but the preparation I go through is going to stay the same, the way I show up to practice and during the week with enthusiasm and energy is going to stay the same,” Rodgers said. “And I expect the other guys to do the same. As a rookie, as a young player, you have to fall in line. But, I’m not going to freak out or make any grand statements.”

So, no, Rodgers didn’t pull out the R-E-L-A-X mantra like he did in 2014 even though Packers fans really could use some reassurance right now.

Rodgers isn’t pushing the panic button, at least not publicly, and wouldn’t even admit that this season is on the brink even that’s exactly how it looks from the outside.

“We’ve got to be realistic about where we’re at. We played a couple subpar games the last two. We’ve got to play better,” Rodgers said. “But, wobbly? Only if people are breaking rank, you know? I think it’ll be interesting to look at the comments from all of our guys and coaches and, hopefully, we stick together. That’s the important thing. But until I see us breaking ranks, I’m not going to say there’s any wobbliness going on.”

Here’s one way of looking at the Packers already having three losses this early in the season: Back-to-back-to-back 13-win regular seasons didn’t mean much when they fell short of attaining postseason glory in LaFleur’s first three seasons, so the only thing that matters is getting hot in the playoffs regardless of seeding.

But at the rate they’re going, the Packers may not even be invited to the party.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Julia Orzol, Kelly Sheffield recap Wisconsin's win over Michigan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics