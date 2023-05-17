Vern Stenman was making his pitch and it appeared, at least to him, it was falling flat.

Anyone who’s dealt with Stenman, the president of Big Top Events group, knows he’s full of energy. When he pursues a project — the Madison Mallards and Forward Madison FC, to name a couple — there’ll be no shortage of passion on his end.

Which is why it was disconcerting to Stenman that the person on the receiving end of this particular proposal — bringing a professional women’s soccer team to Madison — seemingly had lost interest midway through the presentation. Not only had Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway broken eye contact, her attention had shifted to her cellphone and remained there for several minutes.

Stenman’s mind was racing as he wondered what he’d said or done wrong, and he wrapped up by asking Rhodes-Conway for her thoughts. She turned to him with a smile on her face and showed Stenman a picture of her at the 1999 Women’s World Cup final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

“This,” Rhodes-Conway said, showing Stenman the photo, “is what I think of the potential of bringing women’s professional soccer here to Madison.”

That was more than two years ago. It has taken that long to get to the point where Stenman, Rhodes-Conway and others were ready to announce their pursuit of an expansion franchise in the USL Super League. It’ll be another two-plus years — maybe longer (and maybe not at all, if we’re being realistic) — before this yet-to-be-named team is ready to make its debut.

This is a big step in what could be a long journey that ultimately could lead to a dead-end, but squint hard enough and you can see a light at the end of the tunnel. And it’s glorious:

A top-tier women’s soccer team, the first of its kind in Wisconsin, would be a big deal.

“Madison’s a great women’s sports city and it’s a great soccer city,” Forward Madison chief operating officer Conor Caloia said Tuesday, “so it kind of felt like the natural next progression in what we should be doing here will be bringing women’s professional soccer to Madison.”

Added Rhodes-Conway: “I can’t wait for the first game.”

So, about that wait …

Looking forward

The USL Super League is scheduled to launch in 2024 with teams in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; Lexington, Kentucky; Phoenix; Spokane, Washington; the Tampa Bay area of Florida; Tucson, Arizona; and Washington, D.C.

Madison would be part of an expansion to those original eight franchises and begin play in 2025, though Stenman said Tuesday that 2026 was an option as well.

The women’s team would play at Breese Stevens Field, which would need significant upgrades to be deemed fit for a top-tier team by U.S. Soccer, the sport’s domestic governing body.

Among the items on the to-do list: additional locker rooms, new turf and raising the capacity, which is currently around 5,000.

How much will that cost? Caloia said “we’re not there yet as far as putting a number on that.” Rhodes-Conway said it will be a “shared responsibility between the team and city and hopefully other partners.”

Cold-weather team

The fact the USL Super League season will operate on a fall-to-summer schedule — the NWSL, an existing top-division circuit, runs on a spring-to-fall schedule — brings another set of questions. Namely, will fans be willing to sit in the cold and watch this Madison team?

The team could host up to 18 games per season, including friendlies, but Stenman said none of those games will be played during a stretch from roughly Nov. 15 through March 15. That includes a six-week winter break for the league.

Still, Stenman acknowledged that training outdoors during winter months isn’t feasible and said Forward Madison and the city are looking for potential partners and sites for a full-sized indoor soccer facility.

“I think there’s a greater community need as well,” Stenman said. “It’s pretty shocking that a city of this size doesn’t have a full-sized indoor facility. So it’ll be a community effort to work to put that together.”

And then there’s the matter of running a successful team, both on the field and off it. Caloia admitted it’s a challenging business model, with an operating budget on the women’s side that could dwarf its men’s counterpart. Salaries for a top-level women’s side are projected to be from two to three times those for Forward Madison, which competes in the men’s third-division USL League One.

'Having a moment'

Forward Madison has generated a solid following in its first four years. Members of its supporting group, the Flock, were given the opportunity to give input when the club approached them about adding a women’s team.

One option: an amateur club.

“They said, ‘No, that’s not something we would be interested in supporting,’” Stenman said, “primarily because we see it would be difficult for them to support something that is owned by a group that pays their male players and doesn’t pay their female players.”

Point made.

“We think we can create something that serves the community and can be viable,” Caloia said. “But part of that viability is a significant amount of corporate support and making sure we have the right partners from the start.”

That includes female leadership on the field and from the executive side of the team, Caloia said.

What would make this a successful venture?

“Success is that this team’s here longer than I am,” Caloia said. “Success is that both Forward Madison and Madison women’s pro soccer are part of the entertainment scene in Madison far beyond when I’m around.”

The news Tuesday came on the heels of League One Volleyball announcing last month that the Madison area has been selected as one of the sites for a professional women’s team that would begin play in 2024.

“It feels like women’s sports are having a moment in Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Let’s hope the best is yet to come.

