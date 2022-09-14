Jim Polzin: Packers are masters at bouncing back under Matt LaFleur

GREEN BAY — One theme that has emerged since Matt LaFleur took over as the coach of the Green Bay Packers is his teams don’t let one defeat turn into a crisis.

The Packers are 9-0 under LaFleur the week after losses in the regular season, a streak that will be put to the test Sunday night when Green Bay (0-1) hosts the Chicago Bears (1-0) at Lambeau Field.

Calling this a must-win game for the Packers would be an overstatement — it’s only Week 2, after all — but it’s pretty close to falling into that category. They’re coming off a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and can’t afford to drop back-to-back games against division rivals, not to mention 0-2 quickly could become 0-3 with a game at Tampa Bay the following week.

“I tell you what: You come out there today, it was a different, different type of atmosphere and intensity,” Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said. “Not that we didn’t have that last week, but you can tell the guys were like, ‘All right. We had our hiccup. Let’s be dialed in.’”

Recent history suggests the Packers will find a way to avoid a skid. They’re 3-0 in each of LaFleur’s first three seasons after regular-season defeats, not including a loss at Detroit to close the 2021 campaign.

Green Bay typically bounces back with authority, too: Its average margin of victory in those nine games is 15.2 points.

“I just think we’ve got a lot of pride on this team and this organization and I think we’ve got a lot of leaders who won’t allow people to mope around and feel sorry for themselves,” running back AJ Dillon said. “Everybody makes mistakes, nobody is 100% and sometimes a team loses games. But, ‘The good teams don’t let a team beat you twice’ is something we say often.”

It helps to have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, a guy who’s now in his 15th season as a starter and has experienced plenty of highs and lows during that long run in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers has a QB rating of 114.5 while throwing 22 touchdowns and only one interception the week after losses the past three seasons. He has thrown exactly four touchdown passes in five of those nine games.

“I think for a lot of us,” Rodgers said, “we just haven’t had bad games back to back too many times, coaches and players.”

Is there more to it than that? Wide receiver Allen Lazard seems to think so.

“Just flushing it. Not getting too low with the lows, too high with the highs,” Lazard said. “I think that’s just kind of been the mantra that’s always been here and it’s the standard, just to be able to go out there and no one really cares about the last play, the last quarter, the last game. It’s always about going out there and doing your best and helping your team win.

“Chicago doesn’t care. They’re not going to come in here playing any softer or take it a little bit lighter, so we can’t feel sorry about ourselves and we’ve got to be able to get back to .500.”

Lazard missed the opener with an ankle injury and getting him back against the Bears would figure to be a lift for an offense that squandered some scoring opportunities while being held to only a touchdown against the Vikings.

I remember feeling shocked after the Packers produced a stinker in steamy Jacksonville a year ago, losing 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints in the 2021 opener. The loss to the Vikings wasn’t nearly as surprising, nor am I particularly concerned it’s a harbinger of things to come this season.

“We’re a resilient team and have a lot of veterans that understand the moment and understand that season is a long season and we can’t just let one game mess up your whole season,” nose tackle Kenny Clark said. “So we understand the moment. We understand that this is another division opponent that is coming off a really big win and we understand that we can’t be behind two games in the division. We’ve got to come out and be playing at a high level.”

Chances are that’s exactly what will happen against the Bears.