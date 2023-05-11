There’s a lot of parity — and mediocrity — in the NFL.

Sportsbooks set the Green Bay Packers’ win total at 7½. The good news? Eleven of the 17 games on the Packers’ 2023 schedule are against opponents projected either at that total or one game better. Only one is projected to reach double digits in wins.

So there’s hope for Matt LaFleur and Co. as they begin life after Aaron Rodgers.

It’s difficult enough to predict results during the weeks leading up to games in this league. Doing it four months before the season begins? Silliness.

So, naturally, it’s time to get silly and go game-by-game through the Green Bay Packers’ 2023 schedule, which was released Thursday.

Clip, save and make fun at a later date. I can take it.

At Chicago, Sept. 10

Does franchise ownership transfer from one Packers quarterback to the next? Here’s Jordan Love’s first chance to find out.

Prediction: Bears 20, Packers 17

Record: 0-1

At Atlanta, Sept. 17

Do I think the Packers could emerge from this opening stretch with two wins? Absolutely. Do I think they could go 0-2? Absolutely. A split it is.

Prediction: Packers 16, Falcons 14

Record: 1-1

New Orleans, Sept. 24

The Derek Carr era begins for the Saints, and he has some playmakers around him. But I’m counting on the Green Bay defense getting off to a faster start this season than it did in 2022.

Prediction: Packers 24, Saints 20

Record: 2-1

Detroit, Sept. 28

The Lions put the dagger in the Aaron Rodgers era in Titletown. They were better than the Packers at the end of 2022 and, unlike Green Bay, Detroit has improved its roster.

Prediction: Lions 27, Packers 23

Record: 2-2

At Las Vegas, Oct. 9

Jaire Alexander vs. Davante Adams? Count me in.

Prediction: Raiders 24, Packers 21

Record: 2-3

At Denver, Oct. 22

The bye week comes early for the Packers, but it’ll give Love a chance to take a much-needed deep breath. That won’t be enough to stop the skid, however.

Prediction: Broncos 23, Packers 21

Record: 2-4

Minnesota, Oct. 29

The Vikings won 11 games by one score last season en route to a 13-4 record. The football gods will get their revenge this season.

Prediction: Packers 27, Vikings 20

Record: 3-4

Los Angeles Rams, Nov. 5

This will be the fourth consecutive season the Rams play at Lambeau Field. They’ve lost the previous three. Add another to the list.

Prediction: Packers 28, Rams 17

Record: 4-4

At Pittsburgh, Nov. 12

The Steelers haven’t finished with a losing record during Mike Tomlin’s first 16 seasons leading the franchise. This one will help keep that streak going.

Prediction: Steelers 17, Packers 16

Record: 4-5

L.A. Chargers, Nov. 19

There are going to be weeks when the Packers look like a playoff contender. This — an early start vs. a West Coast team — will be one of those times.

Prediction: Packers 31, Chargers 21

Record: 5-5

At Detroit, Nov. 23

Getting swept by the Lions will give Packers fans indigestion on Thanksgiving Day.

Prediction: Lions 28, Packers 17

Record: 5-6

Kansas City, Dec. 3

Joe Barry will have extra time to scheme for Patrick Mahomes and Co., but it won’t matter.

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Packers 21

Record: 5-7

At New York Giants, Dec. 11

Daniel Jones has been inconsistent during his first four seasons in the NFL, but that didn’t stop the Giants from giving him a giant contract extension in the offseason. He won’t be the reason they beat the Packers.

Prediction: Giants 20, Packers 16

Record: 5-8

Tampa Bay, Dec. 17

Comfortable wins are going to be few and far between for the Packers in 2023. So enjoy this one.

Prediction: Packers 35, Buccaneers 17

Record: 6-8

At Carolina, Dec. 24

No. 1 pick Bryce Young might end up being a great player in this league, but he’s going to have a rocky first season in Charlotte.

Prediction: Packers 28, Panthers 20

Record: 7-8

At Minnesota, Dec. 31

Can the Packers win three consecutive games for the first time all season? Doesn’t seem likely in what should be a raucous atmosphere at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Packers 14

Record: 7-9

Chicago, TBD

The Packers end their season on a good note, with enough growth from Love to offer hope for 2024. Remember: The Packers went 6-10 in Rodgers’ first season as a starter.

Prediction: Packers 26, Bears 16

Record: 8-9