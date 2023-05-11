There’s a lot of parity — and mediocrity — in the NFL.
Sportsbooks set the Green Bay Packers’ win total at 7½. The good news? Eleven of the 17 games on the Packers’ 2023 schedule are against opponents projected either at that total or one game better. Only one is projected to reach double digits in wins.
So there’s hope for Matt LaFleur and Co. as they begin life after Aaron Rodgers.
It’s difficult enough to predict results during the weeks leading up to games in this league. Doing it four months before the season begins? Silliness.
So, naturally, it’s time to get silly and go game-by-game through the Green Bay Packers’ 2023 schedule, which was released Thursday.
Clip, save and make fun at a later date. I can take it.
At Chicago, Sept. 10
Does franchise ownership transfer from one Packers quarterback to the next? Here’s Jordan Love’s first chance to find out.
Prediction: Bears 20, Packers 17
Record: 0-1
At Atlanta, Sept. 17
Do I think the Packers could emerge from this opening stretch with two wins? Absolutely. Do I think they could go 0-2? Absolutely. A split it is.
Prediction: Packers 16, Falcons 14
Record: 1-1
New Orleans, Sept. 24
The Derek Carr era begins for the Saints, and he has some playmakers around him. But I’m counting on the Green Bay defense getting off to a faster start this season than it did in 2022.
Prediction: Packers 24, Saints 20
Record: 2-1
Detroit, Sept. 28
The Lions put the dagger in the Aaron Rodgers era in Titletown. They were better than the Packers at the end of 2022 and, unlike Green Bay, Detroit has improved its roster.
Prediction: Lions 27, Packers 23
Record: 2-2
At Las Vegas, Oct. 9
Jaire Alexander vs. Davante Adams? Count me in.
Prediction: Raiders 24, Packers 21
Record: 2-3
At Denver, Oct. 22
The bye week comes early for the Packers, but it’ll give Love a chance to take a much-needed deep breath. That won’t be enough to stop the skid, however.
Prediction: Broncos 23, Packers 21
Record: 2-4
Minnesota, Oct. 29
The Vikings won 11 games by one score last season en route to a 13-4 record. The football gods will get their revenge this season.
Prediction: Packers 27, Vikings 20
Record: 3-4
Los Angeles Rams, Nov. 5
This will be the fourth consecutive season the Rams play at Lambeau Field. They’ve lost the previous three. Add another to the list.
Prediction: Packers 28, Rams 17
Record: 4-4
At Pittsburgh, Nov. 12
The Steelers haven’t finished with a losing record during Mike Tomlin’s first 16 seasons leading the franchise. This one will help keep that streak going.
Prediction: Steelers 17, Packers 16
Record: 4-5
L.A. Chargers, Nov. 19
There are going to be weeks when the Packers look like a playoff contender. This — an early start vs. a West Coast team — will be one of those times.
Prediction: Packers 31, Chargers 21
Record: 5-5
At Detroit, Nov. 23
Getting swept by the Lions will give Packers fans indigestion on Thanksgiving Day.
Prediction: Lions 28, Packers 17
Record: 5-6
Kansas City, Dec. 3
Joe Barry will have extra time to scheme for Patrick Mahomes and Co., but it won’t matter.
Prediction: Chiefs 35, Packers 21
Record: 5-7
At New York Giants, Dec. 11
Daniel Jones has been inconsistent during his first four seasons in the NFL, but that didn’t stop the Giants from giving him a giant contract extension in the offseason. He won’t be the reason they beat the Packers.
Prediction: Giants 20, Packers 16
Record: 5-8
Tampa Bay, Dec. 17
Comfortable wins are going to be few and far between for the Packers in 2023. So enjoy this one.
Prediction: Packers 35, Buccaneers 17
Record: 6-8
At Carolina, Dec. 24
No. 1 pick Bryce Young might end up being a great player in this league, but he’s going to have a rocky first season in Charlotte.
Prediction: Packers 28, Panthers 20
Record: 7-8
At Minnesota, Dec. 31
Can the Packers win three consecutive games for the first time all season? Doesn’t seem likely in what should be a raucous atmosphere at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Prediction: Vikings 28, Packers 14
Record: 7-9
Chicago, TBD
The Packers end their season on a good note, with enough growth from Love to offer hope for 2024. Remember: The Packers went 6-10 in Rodgers’ first season as a starter.
Prediction: Packers 26, Bears 16
Record: 8-9
Get to know the members of the Packers' 2023 NFL Draft class
LUKAS VAN NESS, DE, IOWA
Round: 1
Pick: 13
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 272 pounds
In his words: “Honestly, I think it’s very fitting,” Van Ness said about his nickname "Hercules" during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being picked on Thursday night. “I think it kind of gives me someone to idolize. It makes me laugh sometimes when people call me that. It’s something that started between some of my teammates (who) kind of mentioned my physique. I’ve always paid a lot of attention to body health and the weight room. I love to work out. So honestly, it’s a cool nickname. And it could be worse.”
LUKE MUSGRAVE, TE, OREGON STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 42
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 253 pounds
In his words: “I just know that from Day 1 I am going to work my butt off and come with my best foot forward every day and contribute to the team in whichever the coaches see me doing that,” Musgrave said on Friday after being drafted by the Packers. “I'm going to do whatever they see me doing.”
JAYDEN REED, WR, MICHIGAN STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 50
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 187 pounds
In his words: “I’m just coming in to add value where I can, whether it’s special teams as a receiver, inside, outside. I’m just here to display my talent and do the best I can for the team,” Reed said Friday after being selected by the Packers. “I played slot pretty much all my career. I love the slot, (but) then they transitioned me to outside. I felt comfortability on the outside, as well. I’m just blessed to be able to do both.”
TUCKER KRAFT, TE, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Round: 3
Pick: 78
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 254 pounds
In his words: “Overcome with emotions for sure. This has been every single moment I’ve ever dreamed of. I wanted to be an NFL athlete, (plus) being brought into a historical organization like Green Bay,” Kraft said after the Packers drafted him on Friday. “I’m looking out to the South Dakota sky right now, seeing the stars align, I’m feeling a little bit of excitement, for sure, at the possibilities ahead of me.”
COLBY WOODEN, DT, AUBURN
Round: 4
Pick: 116
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 273 pounds
In his words: “Man, today has been crazy. I’m just blessed and honored to go to such a storied franchise,” Wooden said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being drafted by the Packers on Saturday. “I knew I was going, I just didn’t know when. When the Packers called, I was just over the moon. I’m just ready to go.”
SEAN CLIFFORD, QB, PENN STATE
Round: 5
Pick: 149
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 212 pounds
In his words: “I really loved it when I visited there. I’m just excited to be a part of it,” Clifford said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected on Saturday. “The conversations were great, especially when I went out for my top-30 visit. I just felt like the coaching staff, the people there, the town really fit me really well.”
DONTAYVION WICKS, WR, VIRGINIA
Round: 5
Pick: 159
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 208 pounds
In his words: “Being able to visit Green Bay and be around the organization … I had some great conversations with (receivers) coach (Jason) Vrable and (head) coach (Matt) LaFleur. I’m just ready to get to work,” Wicks said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was drafted on Saturday afternoon. “I was at the Senior Bowl with (Packers second-round pick) Jay Reed, I was able to talk to him a lot and build a connection with him leading up to the draft. I just want to get in and work and be the best receiver group in the league."
KARL BROOKS, DE, BOWLING GREEN
Round: 6
Pick: 179
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
In his words: “When I saw that caller ID come from Green Bay, a smile came across my face,” Brooks said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected.
ANDERS CARLSON, PK, AUBURN
Round: 6
Pick: 207
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
In his words: “Obviously Daniel and Rich crossed paths with the Raiders. I got to make it out to one practice,” Carlson said of Packers special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and his older brother Daniel, who spent time together with the Raiders. “I’ve just kind of heard from afar how much he respects Rich. I don’t know him too well, but I’m very excited about what I have heard about him and all that he’s doing.”
CARRINGTON VALENTINE, CB, KENTUCKY
Round: 7
Pick: 232
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 193 pounds
In his words: “The only (special-teams unit) I wasn’t on was kickoff return. That’s the only one I was missing. But I got reps there in practice,” Valentine said in a Zoom call with reporters after being drafted Saturday. “Special teams is important. I’m trying to find my way onto the field one way or another. At corner or on special teams, I’m going out there to compete.”
LEW NICHOLS III, RB, CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Round: 7
Pick: 235
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 222 pounds
In his words: “I’m no stranger to it. I’ve been playing in it my whole life,” Nichols said of cold weather during a call with reporters after being drafted on Saturday. “I’m from Detroit, went to school in Mount Pleasant, so I’m definitely familiar with it. You add in my stature and my playing style, I’m a big, physical back, 220 pounds. So, me and the cold weather actually get along. Once it gets colder, guys start not wrapping up and start making business decisions. So I definitely feel good running in the cold.”
ANTHONY JOHNSON JR., S, IOWA STATE
Round: 7
Pick: 242
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 207 pounds
In his words: “I’ve played at a lot of football. I understand the game, I love the game, and just my work ethic and who I am as a person on and off the field, I have great confidence in who I am now and who I’m going to be come,” Johnson said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft. “I know my coaches at Iowa State, they’ve given me every tool to be able to handle any task life or football throws at me.”
GRANT DuBOSE, WR, CHARLOTTE
Round: 7
Pick: 256
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
In his words: “It was an emotional roller-coaster during this process. You never know where you’re going to land and when you’re going to land,” DuBose said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft ended. “To get that phone call from Green Bay, it was amazing.”
