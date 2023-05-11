GREEN BAY — Jordan Love is ready to be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Or maybe he’s not. It’s going to be awhile before we know that answer.

But he sounds ready, and that’s promising. Love has waited a long time for this opportunity and, now that Aaron Rodgers is gone, it’s finally here for the Packers’ 2020 first-round pick. After spending his first three seasons in the NFL watching from the back seat, the keys to the offense are in Love’s hands.

I highly doubt Love prepared any sort of script heading into his first news conference since the organization traded Rodgers to the New York Jets last month, a monumental move toward the future for the Packers. Instead, he seemed natural while casually answering questions from reporters for 17 minutes on Wednesday afternoon.

Love came across as confident and, at the same time, realistic. He understands there will be bad moments and bad games, yet Love views those potential struggles as opportunities to learn and grow.

Some of the answers I loved from Love on Wednesday?

This one on all eyes being on him now: “I mean, it’s pressure,” he said. “No matter where you’re going to be at, there’s going to be pressure. You’re an NFL quarterback. There’s only so many of you. So everyone’s watching you, everyone’s watching every move you make on the field, so it’s pressure. But that’s what comes with the position. That’s what I signed up for, that’s what I knew I was getting myself into, and it comes down to me just making the most of that.”

And this one on if he embraces the opportunity to be a face of a franchise that, for three decades, has had either a Hall of Fame quarterback (Brett Favre) or a future Hall of Fame quarterback (Rodgers) being in that role:

“I’m comfortable with it,” Love said. “It’s obviously going to be something that I’m going to have to grow into. (It’ll) be a new start for me, something that I haven’t been doing as a backup, but just another area that I’ll continue to learn and grow and develop.”

And this one on the different vibe around a much younger Packers locker room now that Rodgers and other key veterans have departed:

“It’s exciting,” Love said. “I think there’s a lot of energy around it for myself and I think I can kind of step up and be a little bit more vocal and things like that knowing that I’m the guy and not being a backup. I think from that aspect it changed a little bit.”

Two of Love’s teammates also spoke to the media Wednesday, and both of them gushed about him.

There was this from defensive tackle Kenny Clark:

“I know he’s hungry,” Clark said. “He’s hungry to ball out. I can only imagine being in the situation that he’s in, to not be able to play, he didn’t play like that for (three) years, to get a chance to go out and show what he’s all about. That’s what you want.”

And this from running back Aaron Jones on why he believes in Love:

“He believes in himself, first off. That’s No. 1, you’ve got to believe in yourself or nobody else is going to believe in you,” Jones said. “So he believes in himself, he cares about everybody around him and we’ve seen him just come in consistently and just work, work, work. As an athlete, you want to come in and play right away and that wasn’t Jordan’s case, he didn’t have that opportunity. And he did it the right way, he waited his time and you never heard one peep or complaint out of him. He has everyone’s respect and he works as well, just like everybody else. We all love Jordan here, and like I said he has everyone’s full respect and we’re all going to go lay it out on the line for him.”

Jones, at times, sounded like someone who was trying too hard to convince people that Love is ready for the job. But that’s not a bad thing: It’s a sign that one of the Packers’ most important players has Love’s back.

Love is 24 years old and has one career start under his belt. That’s not a lot of experience, but he’s a grizzled veteran compared to some of the players he’ll be working with at wide receiver and tight end.

Which brings me to my favorite response of the day from Love, who was asked what leadership looks like to him.

“My main focus is to try to bring guys along, trying to give everybody else confidence in themselves, confidence that I believe in them, I trust them and just try to bring guys up,” Love said. “I never kind of want to be negative around guys. We all want the same goal. We all want to be great. We all want to work together. And just try to bring guys along.”

And so it begins. Love sounds like he’s ready, but we’ll need to see it to believe it.

