Brian Gutekunst has been the general manager of the Green Bay Packers for more than five years, which should be ample time to assess just how good he is at his job.
Ditto for Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who has four seasons under his belt.
But the presence of Aaron Rodgers has made those evaluations tricky. A Hall of Fame quarterback can cover a lot of blemishes and elevate those around him, even the men building the roster and getting the team ready to play.
LaFleur admitted as much in March at the NFL meeting after it had become apparent the Packers were ready to move on from Rodgers, whom they eventually traded to the New York Jets last month.
“A lot of people have been rewarded, quite frankly, because of his ability to go out there and play — and play at such a high level,” LaFleur said.
LaFleur expressed disappointment he wasn’t able to help Rodgers win a second Super Bowl title. The Packers posted three consecutive 13-win regular seasons from 2019-21 but fell short in the playoffs each time, dropping home games as a No. 1 seed in back-to-back seasons that ended with Rodgers winning his third and fourth Most Valuable Player awards.
Rodgers’ play fell off last season and, not coincidentally, so did the Packers’ record. They finished 8-9, missed the playoffs and ultimately bid farewell to their franchise quarterback.
Trading Rodgers was the right move because it gave the organization the opportunity to get a solid return in a trade and begin the process of getting out from under the financial burden brought on by Rodgers’ massive contract.
A rebuilding phase was inevitable, and that’s where the Packers now find themselves. They don’t want to call this a rebuild, but there’s no other way to describe what’s going on as they make the transition to life after Rodgers.
This is a time in Titletown that’s both exciting and a little scary. Nobody knows exactly how this is going to play out, but at least we should have a better idea after the 2023 season whether Gutekunst and LaFleur are the right men for their respective jobs.
Gutekunst’s draft record is mixed, but his most recent one looks solid on paper. He addressed a need at edge rusher by taking Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness in the first round, used two early picks on promising tight ends (Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave and South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft), added a playmaker at wide receiver (Michigan State’s Jayden Reed) to pair with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs and added some depth along the defensive line.
“I think we have great opportunity on our roster,” Gutekunst said following the draft.
Of course, a big part of how Gutekunst will be judged will depend on how someone he drafted three years ago — quarterback Jordan Love — performs after being handed the keys to the Green Bay offense.
Which brings us to LaFleur. Rodgers posted a 109.2 passer rating in LaFleur’s system, throwing for 111 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions while completing 67.1% of his passes. Again, divvying out the credit is challenging. How much does Rodgers get? LaFleur? Davante Adams? Others?
Ready or not, Love is now the starter and it’d be ridiculous to expect him to post Rodgers-like numbers right away. But it’s LaFleur’s job to help Love develop as quickly as possible.
“Certainly, I think we’re fooling ourselves if we think he’s going to go out there and perform at a level to the likes of an Aaron Rodgers,” LaFleur said at the NFL meetings. “This guy is a once-in-a-lifetime generational talent, and I don’t think it necessarily started that way when he first started. But he progressed into that.
“It’s going to be a progression.”
Packers fans should expect some bumps along the way with Love and the young skill players around him. Ideally, Love will show progress this season and start hitting his stride in 2024 and 2025 just as the Packers regain some salary cap flexibility.
This team may flirt with the postseason in 2023 because it plays in a mediocre division, but realistically the Packers won’t be a Super Bowl contender until 2025 at the earliest.
“Every year in this league, there’s going to be transition, there’s going to be turnover,” LaFleur said following the draft. “Certainly I think we’re in a position right now where there’s been more than there’s been in quite some time here.
“So I think the challenge is how do you reinvent yourself each and every year knowing that the standards and expectations don’t change? We’re expected to win, that’s what this business is all about.”
Gutekunst notably called the Rodgers trade a “good day for the Packers, good day for the Jets,” and that might end up being true.
One thing is certain: Rodgers’ absence will make it easier to evaluate Gutekunst and LaFleur, for better or for worse.
Get to know the members of the Packers' 2023 NFL Draft class
LUKAS VAN NESS, DE, IOWA
Round: 1
Pick: 13
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 272 pounds
In his words: “Honestly, I think it’s very fitting,” Van Ness said about his nickname "Hercules" during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being picked on Thursday night. “I think it kind of gives me someone to idolize. It makes me laugh sometimes when people call me that. It’s something that started between some of my teammates (who) kind of mentioned my physique. I’ve always paid a lot of attention to body health and the weight room. I love to work out. So honestly, it’s a cool nickname. And it could be worse.”
LUKE MUSGRAVE, TE, OREGON STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 42
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 253 pounds
In his words: “I just know that from Day 1 I am going to work my butt off and come with my best foot forward every day and contribute to the team in whichever the coaches see me doing that,” Musgrave said on Friday after being drafted by the Packers. “I'm going to do whatever they see me doing.”
JAYDEN REED, WR, MICHIGAN STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 50
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 187 pounds
In his words: “I’m just coming in to add value where I can, whether it’s special teams as a receiver, inside, outside. I’m just here to display my talent and do the best I can for the team,” Reed said Friday after being selected by the Packers. “I played slot pretty much all my career. I love the slot, (but) then they transitioned me to outside. I felt comfortability on the outside, as well. I’m just blessed to be able to do both.”
TUCKER KRAFT, TE, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Round: 3
Pick: 78
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 254 pounds
In his words: “Overcome with emotions for sure. This has been every single moment I’ve ever dreamed of. I wanted to be an NFL athlete, (plus) being brought into a historical organization like Green Bay,” Kraft said after the Packers drafted him on Friday. “I’m looking out to the South Dakota sky right now, seeing the stars align, I’m feeling a little bit of excitement, for sure, at the possibilities ahead of me.”
COLBY WOODEN, DT, AUBURN
Round: 4
Pick: 116
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 273 pounds
In his words: “Man, today has been crazy. I’m just blessed and honored to go to such a storied franchise,” Wooden said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being drafted by the Packers on Saturday. “I knew I was going, I just didn’t know when. When the Packers called, I was just over the moon. I’m just ready to go.”
SEAN CLIFFORD, QB, PENN STATE
Round: 5
Pick: 149
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 212 pounds
In his words: “I really loved it when I visited there. I’m just excited to be a part of it,” Clifford said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected on Saturday. “The conversations were great, especially when I went out for my top-30 visit. I just felt like the coaching staff, the people there, the town really fit me really well.”
DONTAYVION WICKS, WR, VIRGINIA
Round: 5
Pick: 159
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 208 pounds
In his words: “Being able to visit Green Bay and be around the organization … I had some great conversations with (receivers) coach (Jason) Vrable and (head) coach (Matt) LaFleur. I’m just ready to get to work,” Wicks said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was drafted on Saturday afternoon. “I was at the Senior Bowl with (Packers second-round pick) Jay Reed, I was able to talk to him a lot and build a connection with him leading up to the draft. I just want to get in and work and be the best receiver group in the league."
KARL BROOKS, DE, BOWLING GREEN
Round: 6
Pick: 179
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
In his words: “When I saw that caller ID come from Green Bay, a smile came across my face,” Brooks said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected.
ANDERS CARLSON, PK, AUBURN
Round: 6
Pick: 207
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
In his words: “Obviously Daniel and Rich crossed paths with the Raiders. I got to make it out to one practice,” Carlson said of Packers special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and his older brother Daniel, who spent time together with the Raiders. “I’ve just kind of heard from afar how much he respects Rich. I don’t know him too well, but I’m very excited about what I have heard about him and all that he’s doing.”
CARRINGTON VALENTINE, CB, KENTUCKY
Round: 7
Pick: 232
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 193 pounds
In his words: “The only (special-teams unit) I wasn’t on was kickoff return. That’s the only one I was missing. But I got reps there in practice,” Valentine said in a Zoom call with reporters after being drafted Saturday. “Special teams is important. I’m trying to find my way onto the field one way or another. At corner or on special teams, I’m going out there to compete.”
LEW NICHOLS III, RB, CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Round: 7
Pick: 235
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 222 pounds
In his words: “I’m no stranger to it. I’ve been playing in it my whole life,” Nichols said of cold weather during a call with reporters after being drafted on Saturday. “I’m from Detroit, went to school in Mount Pleasant, so I’m definitely familiar with it. You add in my stature and my playing style, I’m a big, physical back, 220 pounds. So, me and the cold weather actually get along. Once it gets colder, guys start not wrapping up and start making business decisions. So I definitely feel good running in the cold.”
ANTHONY JOHNSON JR., S, IOWA STATE
Round: 7
Pick: 242
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 207 pounds
In his words: “I’ve played at a lot of football. I understand the game, I love the game, and just my work ethic and who I am as a person on and off the field, I have great confidence in who I am now and who I’m going to be come,” Johnson said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft. “I know my coaches at Iowa State, they’ve given me every tool to be able to handle any task life or football throws at me.”
GRANT DuBOSE, WR, CHARLOTTE
Round: 7
Pick: 256
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
In his words: “It was an emotional roller-coaster during this process. You never know where you’re going to land and when you’re going to land,” DuBose said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft ended. “To get that phone call from Green Bay, it was amazing.”
