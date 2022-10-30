 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert
PACKERS REPORT CARD | JIM POLZIN

Jim Polzin gives Packers a C-minus grade against Bills

  • 0

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.

Offense: C

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon led a dominant running game. It took a while for the passing game to get going, but rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure provided a spark in that department. A pair of fourth-down failures — one in each half — were killers.

Defense: C-minus

Buffalo scored on five consecutive possessions at one point. Giving up an 80-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter after Aaron Rodgers and Co. had cut the deficit to 14-7 was disappointing. Cornerback Rasul Douglas had a rough day until an interception in the second half. Safety Darnell Savage had an even worse performance, missing tackles left and right.

People are also reading…

Special teams: D-plus

A relatively quiet day for this group, which isn’t such a bad thing. Keisean Nixon averaged a paltry 16.8 yards on four kickoff returns. The Packers also gave up a 17-yard punt return to Khalil Shakir. Mason Crosby could have kept hope alive late in the game but didn’t come close to making a 55-yard field goal that would have made it a one-score game.

Coaching: C

Matt LaFleur can’t get this team out of its slide. Penalties were again an issue, as were missed tackles. One silver lining: LaFleur’s team could have folded after trailing by 17 points at halftime but kept fighting in the second half.

Overall: C-minus

There’s no shame in losing on the road to a team that very well could be hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy in a little over three months. But if Packers fans were hoping to see something to give them faith that the second half of the season would be better than the first, it was nowhere to be found in this game.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics