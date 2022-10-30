Jim Polzin gives Packers a C-minus grade against Bills

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.

Offense: C

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon led a dominant running game. It took a while for the passing game to get going, but rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure provided a spark in that department. A pair of fourth-down failures — one in each half — were killers.

Defense: C-minus

Buffalo scored on five consecutive possessions at one point. Giving up an 80-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter after Aaron Rodgers and Co. had cut the deficit to 14-7 was disappointing. Cornerback Rasul Douglas had a rough day until an interception in the second half. Safety Darnell Savage had an even worse performance, missing tackles left and right.

Special teams: D-plus

A relatively quiet day for this group, which isn’t such a bad thing. Keisean Nixon averaged a paltry 16.8 yards on four kickoff returns. The Packers also gave up a 17-yard punt return to Khalil Shakir. Mason Crosby could have kept hope alive late in the game but didn’t come close to making a 55-yard field goal that would have made it a one-score game.

Coaching: C

Matt LaFleur can’t get this team out of its slide. Penalties were again an issue, as were missed tackles. One silver lining: LaFleur’s team could have folded after trailing by 17 points at halftime but kept fighting in the second half.

Overall: C-minus

There’s no shame in losing on the road to a team that very well could be hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy in a little over three months. But if Packers fans were hoping to see something to give them faith that the second half of the season would be better than the first, it was nowhere to be found in this game.