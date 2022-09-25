Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade after beating Buccaneers

Columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Offense: C-minus

The Packers produced touchdowns on their first two drives of the game and then went into hibernation against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Seven punts and two turnovers later, they were still stuck on 14 points. The running game went nowhere and Aaron Rodgers cooled off after a red-hot start. Rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs continues to make big strides.

Defense: B-plus

Tampa Bay was far from full strength but it still had a quarterback with a history of making clutch throws and the Packers did a good job of making Tom Brady beat them underneath. Losing cornerback Jaire Alexander to a groin injury after one series was less than ideal, but Keisean Nixon filled in nicely and forced a fumble.

Special teams: B

It been a relatively quiet day for this unit until Tipa Galeai (running into the kicker) and Rudy Ford (illegal block in the back) were penalized on back-to-back snaps, costing the Packers 33 yards in field position. Punter Pat O’Donnell was terrific.

Coaching: B

The decision to rotate David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman at left tackle worked just fine, even if the players weren’t big fans of the plan. Getting off to a good start was important and Matt LaFleur did a good job of helping the offense get going early in the game.

Overall: B

This was far from perfect but it got the job done. There’s a big difference between 2-1 and 1-2 and the Packers head into a favorable part of the schedule with plenty to work on but in good shape in the standings.