Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers off target in Packers' crippling defeat

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers’ first throw of the game sailed wide of tight end Robert Tonyan near the sidelines. Whether a catch would have resulted in a first down is open for debate, but this one didn’t come anywhere close to a completion and ended an opening series that resulted in a three-and-out for the Green Bay Packers’ offense.

It also may have been an omen.

Four days after saying he put almost every ball exactly where he wanted in it in a win that gave the Packers some much-needed pep in their step, Rodgers was inaccurate far too often in a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers was, to steal a line from Bob Uecker’s Harry Doyle character in “Major League,” juuuuuuust a bit outside at times. Or juuuuuuust a big high on other throws.

It was a game that statistically looked just fine — 24 of 39 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, a rating of 94.7 — yet didn’t pass the eye test. Especially for a two-time reigning NFL Most Valuable Player.

At least Rodgers took some responsibility (a rarity) for a defeat that dropped the Packers to 4-7, crippling playoff hopes that had been resurrected with a 31-28 overtime win over Dallas on Sunday night.

“I threw a lot of wobblers tonight,” he said. “There was some wind. Just missed a few throws I should have had.”

Placing the blame entirely on Rodgers’ shoulders for this defeat, Green Bay’s sixth in seven games, would be silly and unfair. That’s not what I’m doing here.

But he needs to be better because, look around, this team has too many flaws to overcome if Rodgers isn’t playing at the elite level we’ve become accustomed to over the years. Save for a few throws here and there — and one magical Sunday against his former coach and the Cowboys — Rodgers has put together a pedestrian 2022 campaign after contemplating retirement in the offseason.

Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Cowboys The must-win description gets used too much in sports, but this one was about as close as it gets.

On Thursday, when the Packers needed something special from their franchise quarterback because the Joe Barry-coordinated defense was a sieve through the air, Rodgers couldn’t offer up a solution. Worse yet, he was part of the problem.

The Packers still had a chance — slim maybe, but a chance — when they took over at their own 34 with 10 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the game. Down 10, needing points, they instead went three-and-out on a drive that ended with a wayward pass from Rodgers to Sammy Watkins over the middle.

They took over in Tennessee territory a few minutes later and went four-and-out, with Rodgers missing high on a third-down attempt to Allen Lazard.

What made this loss even more perplexing was Rodgers was completely outplayed by … Ryan Tannehill?

“I thought Ryan played really well for them,” Rodgers said.

Tannehill’s line: 22 of 27 for 333 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. When his receivers were open — and that happened quite often — Tannehill made sure the ball got to them. When the coverage was tight, Tannehill gave his receivers a chance and, more often than not, rookie Treylon Burks, Robert Woods and Co. made a play.

The Packers are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, and Rodgers made it clear he’s not giving up on the season.

“We’ve got to play up to our potential,” he said. “If we play up to our potential, we can win our last six games. I’m confident in that. Obviously I’ve got to play up to my potential. Tonight wasn’t it.”

Not even close.