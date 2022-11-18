Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers off target in Packers' crippling defeat

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers’ first throw of the game sailed wide of tight end Robert Tonyan near the sidelines. Whether a catch would have resulted in a first down is open for debate, but this one didn’t come anywhere close to a completion and ended an opening series that resulted in a three-and-out for the Green Bay Packers’ offense.
It was a game that statistically looked just fine — 24 of 39 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, a rating of 94.7 — yet didn’t pass the eye test. Especially for a two-time reigning NFL Most Valuable Player.
At least Rodgers took some responsibility (a rarity) for a defeat that dropped the Packers to 4-7, crippling playoff hopes that had been resurrected with a 31-28 overtime win over Dallas on Sunday night.
“I threw a lot of wobblers tonight,” he said. “There was some wind. Just missed a few throws I should have had.”
Placing the blame entirely on Rodgers’ shoulders for this defeat, Green Bay’s sixth in seven games, would be silly and unfair. That’s not what I’m doing here.
But he needs to be better because, look around, this team has too many flaws to overcome if Rodgers isn’t playing at the elite level we’ve become accustomed to over the years. Save for a few throws here and there — and one magical Sunday against his former coach and the Cowboys — Rodgers has put together a pedestrian 2022 campaign after contemplating retirement in the offseason.
The must-win description gets used too much in sports, but this one was about as close as it gets.
On Thursday, when the Packers needed something special from their franchise quarterback because the Joe Barry-coordinated defense was a sieve through the air, Rodgers couldn’t offer up a solution. Worse yet, he was part of the problem.
The Packers still had a chance — slim maybe, but a chance — when they took over at their own 34 with 10 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the game. Down 10, needing points, they instead went three-and-out on a drive that ended with a wayward pass from Rodgers to Sammy Watkins over the middle.
They took over in Tennessee territory a few minutes later and went four-and-out, with Rodgers missing high on a third-down attempt to Allen Lazard.
What made this loss even more perplexing was Rodgers was completely outplayed by … Ryan Tannehill?
“I thought Ryan played really well for them,” Rodgers said.
Tannehill’s line: 22 of 27 for 333 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. When his receivers were open — and that happened quite often — Tannehill made sure the ball got to them. When the coverage was tight, Tannehill gave his receivers a chance and, more often than not, rookie Treylon Burks, Robert Woods and Co. made a play.
The Packers are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, and Rodgers made it clear he’s not giving up on the season.
“We’ve got to play up to our potential,” he said. “If we play up to our potential, we can win our last six games. I’m confident in that. Obviously I’ve got to play up to my potential. Tonight wasn’t it.”
Not even close.
1 of 16
Rodgers, Packers can't rally again as playoff hopes fade
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the team's NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Rodgers, Packers can't rally again as playoff hopes fade
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) returns a Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill pass as cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) helps defend on the return during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Rodgers, Packers can't rally again as playoff hopes fade
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Rodgers, Packers can't rally again as playoff hopes fade
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) and linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (55) celebrate after Smith sacked Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Green Bay Packers' Jarran Reed , left, tackles Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) after Swaim caught a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is tackled after making a catch by Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, left, is tackled as he runs the ball by Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) and others during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) attempted to make the stop during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is stopped as he runs the ball by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (93) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) and Austin Hooper (81) celebrate after Henry ran for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Photos: Packers bow to Titans on 'Thursday Night Football'
Green Bay host Tennessee on Thursday at Lambeau Field.
1 of 16
Rodgers, Packers can't rally again as playoff hopes fade
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the team's NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rodgers, Packers can't rally again as playoff hopes fade
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the team's NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rodgers, Packers can't rally again as playoff hopes fade
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) returns a Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill pass as cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) helps defend on the return during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rodgers, Packers can't rally again as playoff hopes fade
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rodgers, Packers can't rally again as playoff hopes fade
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rodgers, Packers can't rally again as playoff hopes fade
Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill, left, and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) greet each other after their team's NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) and linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (55) celebrate after Smith sacked Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Green Bay Packers' Jarran Reed , left, tackles Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) after Swaim caught a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is tackled after making a catch by Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, left, is tackled as he runs the ball by Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) and others during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) attempted to make the stop during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is stopped as he runs the ball by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (93) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) and Austin Hooper (81) celebrate after Henry ran for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.