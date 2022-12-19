Instant analysis: Running game powers cold-weather victory over Rams

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Get to know all 11 players taken by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

GREEN BAY — It wasn’t pretty and makes you wonder whether they have what it takes to win out, but at least the Green Bay Packers got the job done Monday night.

Instant analysis: Packers defense beat in surprising way by Titans as playoff hopes vanish

So, yes, they’re still alive in the NFC playoff race after a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.

The Packers improved to 6-8 win the win heading into a game at Miami on Dec. 25. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I liked

Instant analysis: Christian Watson rebounds with 3 TD catches as Packers tip Cowboys

AJ Dillon finished with 11 carries for 36 yards — average numbers, to be sure — but he was a load to bring down in the red zone and scored a pair of touchdowns.

This was exactly what the Packers needed from Dillon in a game in which the temperature was 15 degrees at kickoff. December football in Green Bay requires physical running between the tackles — and Dillon provided that.

Dillon also provided some help in the passing game — he had three catches for 35 yards — before leaving the game with a concussion after a run that resulted in a 4-yard loss on the final play of the third quarter.

Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers intercepted 3 times, Packers fall to Lions

And let’s not forget about Aaron Jones, who had 90 rushing yards to go along with 36 receiving yards. His seven-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter gave the Packers a 24-6 cushion.

• The Packers' pass rush was relentless and led to five sacks of Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Preston Smith led the way with two sacks, while Quay Walker had one while forcing Mayfield to fumble on the play.

• Keisean Nixon looks like he’s capable of making a big play every time he has the ball in his hands on returns.

Nixon had punt returns of 19 and 17 yards and a 52-yard kickoff return.

Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers takes a beating as Packers manhandled by Jets

• Rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson haven’t played much together this season because of injuries.

We got a tiny glimpse against the Rams of what that tandem can do. Doubs and Watson combined for 91 yards on nine catches.

Doubs had a 23-yard reception on the final drive to get Green Bay into Los Angeles territory.

Watson’s biggest contribution might have been on a play in which he didn’t touch the ball: His block helped spring Jones for a touchdown.

What I didn’t like

Rasul Douglas had an interception in the fourth quarter, an important play at a key moment.

But what was he thinking trying a no-look lateral after the pick? The Packers retained possession, but it was a boneheaded move on Douglas’ part.

• Green Bay’s offense was really good at times and could have reached the 30-point mark had it not gone into kneel-down mode on the final possession of the game.

But there were two turnovers that were preventable: Aaron Rodgers' overthrow of Allen Lazard late in the first half, and Jones getting stripped by Jalen Ramsey in the fourth quarter.

What it means

Again, the Packers are still fighting. That’s the good news.

But they’re going to have to be much better over the final three weeks against opponents who are healthier and have more to play for than the Rams.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones on today's SI feed

