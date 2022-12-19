Instant analysis: Running game powers cold-weather victory over Rams

GREEN BAY — It wasn’t pretty and makes you wonder whether they have what it takes to win out, but at least the Green Bay Packers got the job done Monday night.
So, yes, they’re still alive in the NFC playoff race after a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.
The Packers improved to 6-8 win the win heading into a game at Miami on Dec. 25. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:
What I liked
AJ Dillon finished with 11 carries for 36 yards — average numbers, to be sure — but he was a load to bring down in the red zone and scored a pair of touchdowns.
This was exactly what the Packers needed from Dillon in a game in which the temperature was 15 degrees at kickoff. December football in Green Bay requires physical running between the tackles — and Dillon provided that.
People are also reading…
Dillon also provided some help in the passing game — he had three catches for 35 yards — before leaving the game with a concussion after a run that resulted in a 4-yard loss on the final play of the third quarter.
And let’s not forget about Aaron Jones, who had 90 rushing yards to go along with 36 receiving yards. His seven-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter gave the Packers a 24-6 cushion.
• The Packers' pass rush was relentless and led to five sacks of Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Preston Smith led the way with two sacks, while Quay Walker had one while forcing Mayfield to fumble on the play.
• Keisean Nixon looks like he’s capable of making a big play every time he has the ball in his hands on returns.
Nixon had punt returns of 19 and 17 yards and a 52-yard kickoff return.
• Rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson haven’t played much together this season because of injuries.
We got a tiny glimpse against the Rams of what that tandem can do. Doubs and Watson combined for 91 yards on nine catches.
Doubs had a 23-yard reception on the final drive to get Green Bay into Los Angeles territory.
Watson’s biggest contribution might have been on a play in which he didn’t touch the ball: His block helped spring Jones for a touchdown.
What I didn’t like
Rasul Douglas had an interception in the fourth quarter, an important play at a key moment.
But what was he thinking trying a no-look lateral after the pick? The Packers retained possession, but it was a boneheaded move on Douglas’ part.
• Green Bay’s offense was really good at times and could have reached the 30-point mark had it not gone into kneel-down mode on the final possession of the game.
But there were two turnovers that were preventable: Aaron Rodgers' overthrow of Allen Lazard late in the first half, and Jones getting stripped by Jalen Ramsey in the fourth quarter.
What it means
Again, the Packers are still fighting. That’s the good news.
But they’re going to have to be much better over the final three weeks against opponents who are healthier and have more to play for than the Rams.
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
Check out the scene from the practice field as the Packers returned from the long weekend to run training camp drills Tuesday in Green Bay.
Check out the scene in Green Bay on Tuesday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field for a minicamp practice alongside his teammates.
Check out the scene in Green Bay as Packers fans get a chance to see the players up close and take in a training camp practice Saturday as the…
Green Bay loses the turnover battle 3-1 on Friday night.
With the first week of NFL preseason action in the books, the Green Bay Packers took to the practice field Tuesday for the first day of a two-…
With backup quarterback Jordan Love taking most of the snaps — and third-stringer Danny Etling showing off his rushing ability — the Green Bay…
The Green Bay Packers got off to a rough start to the season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Min…
The Packers made their home debut and beat NFC North Division rival, the Chicago Bears, 27-10 to improve to 1-1.
Rodgers and Green Bay hold off Brady and Tampa Bay 14-12 when the Buccaneers fail to convert late 2-point conversion.
Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey …
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at To…
The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field.
The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight game as the Washington Commanders pulled out a 23-21 win at FedEx Field.
Green Bay (3-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling 27-17 to Buffalo on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions as Green Bay fell to Detroit for its fifth straight loss.
Green Bay erases a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field.
Green Bay host Tennessee on Thursday at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay's record rises to 5-8 after the 28-19 victory over Chicago.
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.