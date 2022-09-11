Instant analysis: Packers' defense doesn't live up to hype in season-opening loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers opened the 2022 season with a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are some quick thoughts on the game from State Journal columnist Jim Polzin:

What I didn’t like

Green Bay’s much-ballyhooed defense started the season with a dud.

The Packers didn’t have an answer for Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was targeted 11 times and finished with nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

It was perplexing that Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t spent more time on Jefferson. Green Bay threw different looks at Jefferson but nothing seemed to work. He had 158 receiving yards by halftime.

• We figured there’d be growing pains with the offense early in the season and that was certainly the case Sunday.

The unit isn’t close to full strength — offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were unavailable, as was wide receiver Allen Lazard — but Green Bay had a couple chances to get things going in the first half and didn’t capitalize.

The first game on Green Bay’s first offensive snap, when rookie wide receiver Christian Watson dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers drove the offense down the field with the Packers trailing 7-0 in the second quarter but A.J. Dillon was stuffed on a run at the 1-yard line on a fourth-and-goal play.

Green Bay’s next three series were a punt after a three-and-out, an interception and a fumble.

What I liked

Not much to put in this category, but I thought the Green Bay running backs played well.

The Packers will have to lean heavily on Dillon and Aaron Jones this season and those two handled that workload well against the Vikings.

Jones had five rushes for 49 yards and three catches for 27 yards, while Dillon had 45 yards on 10 carries and five catches for 46 yards.

What it means

Getting humbled in the opener in back-to-back seasons is disturbing, but the lesson to take from last season’s disaster in Florida against the New Orleans Saints was that it didn’t mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things.

This one is slightly different because the loss comes to a division rival. But it’s too soon to panic. This offense should get better, while Jefferson and Vikings are going to make a lot of defenses look bad this season.