 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
PACKERS | GAME 11

Instant analysis: Packers defense beat in surprising way by Titans as playoff hopes vanish

  • 0
Westbrook-Ikhine

Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine catches a pass after gaining separation from Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas.

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREEN BAY — Well, that was fun while it lasted.

All that promise the Green Bay Packers showed four days earlier in a come-from-behind win over Dallas? All those hopes they raised that they could make a second-half surge to a postseason berth?

Poof. Gone.

The Packers fell to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I didn’t like

Green Bay’s run defense, which hasn’t been good all season, actually did its part against Derrick Henry and the Titans.

People are also reading…

But the Packers were torched through the air by … Ryan Tannehill?

That was one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL having its way with Joe Barry’s defense. Tannehill went 22-for-27 for 333 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Titans produced chunk plays of 43, 31, 42, 32 and 51 yards through the air. They converted on third-and-7 on their opening touchdown drive, on third-and-7 on another late drive in the first half and on third-and-9 in the fourth quarter.

A pretty brutal performance by Barry’s unit. Add it to the list of failures on that side of the ball this season.

• Aaron Rodgers had some strong moments, but he also had some real head-scratchers for throws.

Two came on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter with the Packers trying to cut into a double-digit deficit. Rodgers missed wide on a throw over the middle to Sammy Watkins on third down, then missed high while targeting Allen Lazard on third down the following season.

Rodgers finished 24-for-39 for 227 with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

What I liked

Christian Watson showed his three-touchdown performance in a 31-28 overtime win over the Cowboys wasn’t a fluke.

Watson added two more scores against the Titans, becoming the first Packers rookie since Max McGee in 1954 with multiple touchdown catches in back-to-back games.

Five touchdowns in a span of five days? Not too shabby, especially for a guy who battled injuries and inconsistency during the first half of the season.

Randall Cobb was activated off injured reserve and contributed immediately, catching five passes for 70 yards in his return from an ankle injury.

Cobb had a 24-yard reception in the first quarter and a 28-yarder in the third quarter.

What it means

Barring a miracle, the Packers will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Even if Green Bay wins out — let’s face it, that’s unrealistic for a team that has won one time in its last seven games — a 10-7 record wouldn’t even guarantee a postseason berth.

So much for any momentum the Packers thought they had from the win over Dallas.

Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers get back to work during organized team activities
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers get back to work during organized team activities

  • 0

Check out the scene from the practice field as the Packers returned from the long weekend to run training camp drills Tuesday in Green Bay. 

Photos: Aaron Rodgers joins teammates at Packers' mandatory minicamp
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Aaron Rodgers joins teammates at Packers' mandatory minicamp

  • 0

Check out the scene in Green Bay on Tuesday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field for a minicamp practice alongside his teammates.

Photos: Packers fans flock to Green Bay for training camp practice
Pro football
alert top story topical

Photos: Packers fans flock to Green Bay for training camp practice

  • 0

Check out the scene in Green Bay as Packers fans get a chance to see the players up close and take in a training camp practice Saturday as the…

Photos: Green Bay Packers lose 28-21 to San Francisco 49ers in preseason opener
Pro football
alert top story topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers lose 28-21 to San Francisco 49ers in preseason opener

  • Associated Press
  • 0

Green Bay loses the turnover battle 3-1 on Friday night.

Photos: Green Bay Packers host joint practice with New Orleans Saints
Pro football
alert top story topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers host joint practice with New Orleans Saints

  • 0

With the first week of NFL preseason action in the books, the Green Bay Packers took to the practice field Tuesday for the first day of a two-…

Photos: Packers take down Saints in preseason battle at Lambeau Field
Pro football
topical

Photos: Packers take down Saints in preseason battle at Lambeau Field

  • 0

With backup quarterback Jordan Love taking most of the snaps — and third-stringer Danny Etling showing off his rushing ability — the Green Bay…

Photos: Packers drop season opener to rival Vikings
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers drop season opener to rival Vikings

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers got off to a rough start to the season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Min…

Photos: Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in first game at Lambeau Field
Pro football

Photos: Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in first game at Lambeau Field

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

The Packers made their home debut and beat NFC North Division rival, the Chicago Bears, 27-10 to improve to 1-1.

Photos: Packers edge Buccaneers in showdown between Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers edge Buccaneers in showdown between Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady

  • 0

Rodgers and Green Bay hold off Brady and Tampa Bay 14-12 when the Buccaneers fail to convert late 2-point conversion.

Photos: Packers edge Patriots 27-24 in OT
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers edge Patriots 27-24 in OT

  • 0

Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England 27-24 to spoil rookie quarterback Bailey …

Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle

  • 0

The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at To…

Photos: Packers out of sync in loss to Jets at home
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers out of sync in loss to Jets at home

  • 0

The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field. 

Photos: Packers' skid continues with loss to Commanders
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers' skid continues with loss to Commanders

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight game as the Washington Commanders pulled out a 23-21 win at FedEx Field. 

Photos: Bills dominate, sending Packers to 4th straight loss
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Bills dominate, sending Packers to 4th straight loss

  • 0

Green Bay (3-5) lost its fourth straight game, falling 27-17 to Buffalo on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Photos: Packers fall to Lions 15-9
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers fall to Lions 15-9

  • 0

Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions as Green Bay fell to Detroit for its fifth straight loss.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jacksonville Jaguars dismissed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics