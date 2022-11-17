Instant analysis: Packers defense beat in surprising way by Titans as playoff hopes vanish

GREEN BAY — Well, that was fun while it lasted.

All that promise the Green Bay Packers showed four days earlier in a come-from-behind win over Dallas? All those hopes they raised that they could make a second-half surge to a postseason berth?

Poof. Gone.

The Packers fell to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I didn’t like

Green Bay’s run defense, which hasn’t been good all season, actually did its part against Derrick Henry and the Titans.

But the Packers were torched through the air by … Ryan Tannehill?

That was one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL having its way with Joe Barry’s defense. Tannehill went 22-for-27 for 333 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Titans produced chunk plays of 43, 31, 42, 32 and 51 yards through the air. They converted on third-and-7 on their opening touchdown drive, on third-and-7 on another late drive in the first half and on third-and-9 in the fourth quarter.

A pretty brutal performance by Barry’s unit. Add it to the list of failures on that side of the ball this season.

• Aaron Rodgers had some strong moments, but he also had some real head-scratchers for throws.

Two came on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter with the Packers trying to cut into a double-digit deficit. Rodgers missed wide on a throw over the middle to Sammy Watkins on third down, then missed high while targeting Allen Lazard on third down the following season.

Rodgers finished 24-for-39 for 227 with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

What I liked

Christian Watson showed his three-touchdown performance in a 31-28 overtime win over the Cowboys wasn’t a fluke.

Watson added two more scores against the Titans, becoming the first Packers rookie since Max McGee in 1954 with multiple touchdown catches in back-to-back games.

Five touchdowns in a span of five days? Not too shabby, especially for a guy who battled injuries and inconsistency during the first half of the season.

• Randall Cobb was activated off injured reserve and contributed immediately, catching five passes for 70 yards in his return from an ankle injury.

Cobb had a 24-yard reception in the first quarter and a 28-yarder in the third quarter.

What it means

Barring a miracle, the Packers will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Even if Green Bay wins out — let’s face it, that’s unrealistic for a team that has won one time in its last seven games — a 10-7 record wouldn’t even guarantee a postseason berth.

So much for any momentum the Packers thought they had from the win over Dallas.