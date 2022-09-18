 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
PACKERS

Instant analysis: Packers coach Matt LaFleur makes good on promise to get Aaron Jones going

  • 0

"We've got to be patient with them. The jump happens when don't become a robot anymore," Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 1-1 with a 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I liked

Matt LaFleur knew he made a mistake by not giving Aaron Jones enough touches in a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, and the Packers coach owned up to it both after the game and again in a news conference a day later.

LaFleur learned his lesson and Jones was featured heavily against the Bears.

He ran with authority and showed off some nifty moves while finishing with 170 total yards and two touchdowns on 18 touches. Jones rushed for 132 yards on 15 carries and added three catches for 38 yards, including an 8-yard score off a jet pass in the first half.

People are also reading…

We know this Green Bay offense is going to have to play differently this season without a true difference-maker at wide receiver. Getting Jones involved early and often is something LaFleur needs to continue to do.

Bears Packers Football

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones (33) runs behind teammate AJ Dillon (28) during an 8-yard touchdown reception against the Chicago Bears Sunday.

Allen Lazard made his season debut

  • after missing the opener with an ankle injury and made an impact in multiple ways.

Lazard was only targeted three times and finished with two catches for 13 yards, a modest stat line for a No. 1 receiver.

But both of those catches were important. The first moved the chains on a third-and-8 play on the opening series of the game, the second was a 5-yard touchdown reception that gave Green Bay a 24-7 lead in the final minute of the second quarter.

Plus, Lazard made a key block on a 15-yard touchdown run by Jones early in the second quarter. Lazard had limped off the field earlier in the series and sat out three plays before returning. On his first play back, he took out Bears linebacker Roquan Smith to help create an opening for Jones.

What I didn’t like

The Green Bay offense got sloppy on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter.

Aaron Rodgers and A.J. Dillon had a mix-up on a handoff, resulting in a lost fumble. And a shotgun snap from Josh Myers hit Christian Watson as the rookie wide receiver was in motion. The Packers were able to maintain possession that time after Dillon jumped on the loose ball.

  • Green Bay’s run defense looked shaky. Bears running back David Montgomery finished with 122 yards on 15 carries and Chicago finished with 180 rushing yards as a team.

What it means

The Packers really needed this win to avoid falling 0-2 with two losses within the division and a road game against Tampa Bay on tap.

That second quarter — the Packers outscored the Bears 21-0 — showed Green Bay’s potential after a rocky showing in the opener against the Vikings.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Gulce Guctekin talks about matching a record and pivoting from the Florida loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics