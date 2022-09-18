Instant analysis: Packers coach Matt LaFleur makes good on promise to get Aaron Jones going

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 1-1 with a 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I liked

Matt LaFleur knew he made a mistake by not giving Aaron Jones enough touches in a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, and the Packers coach owned up to it both after the game and again in a news conference a day later.

LaFleur learned his lesson and Jones was featured heavily against the Bears.

He ran with authority and showed off some nifty moves while finishing with 170 total yards and two touchdowns on 18 touches. Jones rushed for 132 yards on 15 carries and added three catches for 38 yards, including an 8-yard score off a jet pass in the first half.

We know this Green Bay offense is going to have to play differently this season without a true difference-maker at wide receiver. Getting Jones involved early and often is something LaFleur needs to continue to do.

after missing the opener with an ankle injury and made an impact in multiple ways.

Lazard was only targeted three times and finished with two catches for 13 yards, a modest stat line for a No. 1 receiver.

But both of those catches were important. The first moved the chains on a third-and-8 play on the opening series of the game, the second was a 5-yard touchdown reception that gave Green Bay a 24-7 lead in the final minute of the second quarter.

Plus, Lazard made a key block on a 15-yard touchdown run by Jones early in the second quarter. Lazard had limped off the field earlier in the series and sat out three plays before returning. On his first play back, he took out Bears linebacker Roquan Smith to help create an opening for Jones.

What I didn’t like

The Green Bay offense got sloppy on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter.

Aaron Rodgers and A.J. Dillon had a mix-up on a handoff, resulting in a lost fumble. And a shotgun snap from Josh Myers hit Christian Watson as the rookie wide receiver was in motion. The Packers were able to maintain possession that time after Dillon jumped on the loose ball.

Green Bay’s run defense looked shaky. Bears running back David Montgomery finished with 122 yards on 15 carries and Chicago finished with 180 rushing yards as a team.

What it means

The Packers really needed this win to avoid falling 0-2 with two losses within the division and a road game against Tampa Bay on tap.

That second quarter — the Packers outscored the Bears 21-0 — showed Green Bay’s potential after a rocky showing in the opener against the Vikings.