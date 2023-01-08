Instant analysis: Mental, physical errors hurt Packers in loss to Lions

GREEN BAY — A truly bizarre season for the Green Bay Packers came to an end Sunday night with Matt LaFleur’s team blowing a chance to make the NFC playoffs.

All the Packers had to do was beat Detroit, which had been eliminated from postseason contention earlier in the day. Green Bay couldn’t do it, falling 20-16 after beating itself over and over and over.

The result: The Packers ended with an 8-9 record, and thus begins what figures to be another long offseason for an underachieving team.

Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I didn’t like

Not only did I not like LaFleur’s decision to go for it in his own territory in the first quarter, I hated it.

There’s absolutely no reason to be that aggressive on fourth-and-1 from the 32 that early in the game, especially considering the way Green Bay’s defense had been playing of late.

The play call — a handoff to wide receiver Allen Lazard — was just as bad. Lazard was stopped for a loss of a yard and Detroit took over at the Packers’ 31.

Green Bay’s defense held the Lions to a field goal, but that was three points LaFleur handed Detroit.

Aaron Jones has done a lot of good for the Green Bay offense this season.

But ball security has been an issue for the standout tailback, and his fifth lost fumble of the season came at a costly time.

The Packers were driving late in the first half, up 9-3, when Jones caught a pass from Aaron Rodgers and had room to run. But Jones got the ball knocked loose, and Detroit recovered at its own 15 with 1:16 remaining until halftime.

That turnover not only cost the Packers three points, Detroit had enough time remaining to get in position to cut into its deficit.

What was Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas thinking at the end of the first half?

Douglas took a swing at a Detroit player and was fortunate he wasn’t ejected. Still, the resulting personal foul gifted the Lions 15 yards and turned a 48-yard field goal attempt into much more manageable attempt.

Michael Badgley already had missed from 46 yards earlier in the game. He made the 33-yarder with ease to close the second quarter and help the Lions close their deficit to 9-6 at the break.

Just a dumb move by Douglas, who had started the scrum by moving the ball after Green Bay had called a timeout prior to Detroit snapping the ball on what would have been the 48-yard attempt.

As bad as that penalty by Douglas was, Packers rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker found a way to top it in the fourth quarter.

Walker pushed a Detroit trainer who had come onto the field to attend to running back D’Andre Swift.

The unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave Detroit a first down at the Green Bay 5, and Swift was ejected for the second time this season.

An unbelievably silly play at a critical juncture of the game, and the Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown three plays later.

What I liked

One of the bright spots to this unsatisfying season was that rookie wide receiver Christian Watson showed start potential.

He finished with five catches for 104 yards against Detroit, including a phenomenal grab for a gain of 45 yards in the third quarter.

The future is bright for Watson. That much became clear over the second half of what had been a frustrating debut season for the second-round pick.

What it means

It’s hard to put this season into words. The Packers were dead in the water in late November, put together a four-game winning streak to give their fans hope, then choked when it came time to complete that resurrection story.

Was this Rodgers’ final game? Maybe. He had a decent game — 17 of 27, including two drops — until his final throw, a deep ball to Watson, was picked off to end Green Bay’s final season.

Will there be any major changes on the staff or in the front office? There almost has to be after that type of ending to that kind of season.