Instant analysis: Key September victory will aid Packers down the road

TAMPA, Fla. — The Green Bay Packers improved to 2-1 with a 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I liked

Yes, Tampa Bay’s receiving corps was depleted by injury.

But this was still an impressive showing by a Green Bay defense that has now done it two weeks in a row.

After giving up a field goal on the opening possession, the only other points the Packers allowed came after Tampa Bay started in plus-territory following an interception from Aaron Rodgers in the third quarter.

The Packers came up with a couple timely turnovers, one following a giveaway of their own. Plus, they played most of the game without cornerback Jaire Alexander, who left after the first series with a groin injury.

Speaking of Alexander, the guy replacing him — Keisean Nixon — came up with one of those big plays on defense. Nixon forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Jarran Reed on Tampa Bay’s first possession of the third quarter.

The Packers did a lot of bending on Tampa Bay’s final drive but defended well on the 2-point try that would have tied the game.

• The Packers got rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs involved early in the game. He had a 21-yard grab on the fourth play of the opening possession and back-to-back catches to end that drive, including a 5-yarder for his first career touchdown.

Doubs finished with eight catches for 73 yards in eight targets, all team highs.

• Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb showed some explosiveness on both of his catches, totaling 57 yards in all.

Remember, Cobb missed three practices this week with an illness.

What I didn’t like

• Green Bay’s offense started with a bang and then fizzled.

The first drive went 75 yards in 10 plays and lasted 6:04. The second went 71 yards in 12 plays and lasted 6:49. Touchdown and touchdown.

Rodgers and Co. were on their way in for another score on the third possession when running back Aaron Jones fumbled at the Tampa Bay 2. Green Bay’s offense was never the same after that.

Its final nine possessions of the game: Fumble, punt, punt, punt, interception, punt, punt, punt, punt.

• As well as the defense played, it’s now allowed points on the opening series of all three games this season. At least it was only a field goal this time; Minnesota and Chicago opened with touchdowns against the Packers.

What it means

Ugly wins are still wins and this one — on the road against a fellow playoff contender — is as significant as it gets in September.