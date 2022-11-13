Instant analysis: Christian Watson rebounds with 3 TD catches as Packers tip Cowboys

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 4-6 with a 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:
What I liked
The long-awaited breakout game for Christian Watson started off with back-to-back drops on the Packers’ opening possession.
The rookie more than made up for it the rest of the way, catching four passes for a career-high 107 yards and three touchdowns. He had zero touchdown receptions entering the game.
Watson showed why Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst moved up in the second round to select him in the 2022 NFL draft. Injuries and inconsistency have been the story of the first half of Watson’s rookie season, but his ability to be a deep threat is exactly what this Green Bay passing game has been missing.
• Aaron Rodgers bounced back from an awful performance against Detroit with a really efficient one against the Cowboys.
Rodgers’ line: 14 of 20 for 224 yards with three touchdowns, good for a robust passer rating of 146.7.
He only had one or two bad throws in that bunch and managed the game well. Plus, he threw a couple nice deep balls to Watson and delivered a dart to Allen Lazard on third-and-1 in overtime.
• Packers safety Rudy Ford had one career interception through his first 5½ seasons in the NFL.
So, naturally, Ford picked off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on consecutive possessions in the first half. Ford returned each of them 34 yards, and the offense converted both turnovers into touchdowns.
What I didn’t like
The Amari Rodgers era, all 1½ seasons of it, may be over in Green Bay.
Rodgers hasn’t made an impact as a wide receiver since being drafted in the third round in 2021, and he’s had trouble holding on to the ball on returns. He fumbled for the fifth time this season Sunday, costing Green Bay a chance at good field position and instead handing Dallas the ball on the Packers’ side of the field.
Keisean Nixon replaced Rodgers at punt returner the rest of the game.
• Green Bay’s run defense continues to be an issue.
The Cowboys ran for 159 yards on 31 attempts, a 5.1 average. Tony Pollard finished with 115 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
What it means
The Packers hadn’t won since Oct. 2. They desperately needed something positive to happen, and they delivered in the fourth quarter with their backs against the wall.
A season-saving win? It’s probably too late for that, but don’t count out Rodgers.
