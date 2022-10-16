Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers takes a beating as Packers manhandled by Jets

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 with a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I didn’t like

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to need a long ice bath after that one because he got beat up by the Jets, who manhandled the Green Bay offensive line.

The Jets only finished with two sacks but they got to Rodgers a bunch, and he was slow to get up a few times.

Getting David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins back in the lineup after long bouts with injures was supposed to be the thing that got this line in form. Nope.

• Speaking of Rodgers, it’s officially time to worry about his performance.

Rodgers looked off from the opening drive and never got in a rhythm. Yes, being under constant pressure didn’t help matters. But Rodgers has looked ordinary most of the season and Sunday was a low point.

• Green Bay’s special teams unit made some plays but it also gave up a couple big ones.

A high snap led to Mason Crosby’s first missed field goal of the season, a 47-yard attempt that was blocked on the first play of the second quarter.

Plus, the biggest special teams gaffe: A blocked punt that the Jets returned for a touchdown to build a 17-3 lead with 5:43 left in the third quarter.

What I liked

It’s really hard to find anything good in this stinker.

The special teams had moments. The defense was good for a half. The offense had one really nice series.

Beyond that? This performance was gross.

What it means

The Packers are officially on the ropes.

Green Bay has stumbled through what was supposed to be an “easy” stretch on its schedule, barely beating New England at home followed by back-to-back losses to the Giants and Jets.

The record doesn’t lie. At 3-3, the Packers are an average outfit until they prove otherwise.