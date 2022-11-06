Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers intercepted three times, Packers fall to Lions

DETROIT — The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 with a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I didn’t like

It’s been a sharp decline for Aaron Rodgers this season, and never was that more evident than Sunday.

Rodgers threw three interceptions, including two in the end zone, and finished with a 53.5 passer rating (24 of 43 for 291 yards). He also underthrew a deep ball to Samori Toure on what would have been a touchdown on the Packers’ opening drive of the second half.

He threw four interceptions the entire 2021 season and five in 2020, both of which ended with him being named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

Rodgers has seven interceptions already through nine games this season.

• Green Bay ran six plays inside the Detroit 10-yard line.

The results? Interception, A.J. Dillon run for 0 yards, incomplete pass, Dillon run for 0 yards, interception, incomplete pass.

One thing that stands out about that sequence: No touches or targets for Aaron Jones, the Packers’ most dynamic offensive player.

Worse yet, that second interception came on a pass intended for … left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Just a brutal display of play-calling from Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

• Green Bay’s defense played well enough to win. Fifteen points allowed should result in a win.

But a disturbing trend continued for Joe Barry’s unit: It couldn’t get off the field when it really needed a stop.

After the Packers pulled to within 8-6 in the third quarter, Detroit answered with a 13-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that lasted 5:02. That drive included cornerback Keisean Nixon getting flagged for holding on third-and-15.

When Green Bay pulled within 15-9 on a Mason Crosby field goal, Detroit took over with 6:36 remaining and proceeded to run 4½ minutes off the clock. The big play on that drive was linebacker Krys Barnes getting flagged for unnecessary roughness on a second-and-20 play.

What I liked

Green Bay’s offense was terrible, but wide receiver Allen Lazard can’t be blamed for that.

Lazard finished with four catches for 87 yards, including a great catch that went for 47 yards on Green Bay’s second series of the game and a 27-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

• Toure continues to look like a seventh-round steal.

He had two catches for 34 yards, including a 32-yarder while falling down, and had his man beat on the deep ball that Rodgers underthrew.

What it means

The Packers’ playoff chances just keep getting more and more bleak.

That’s five consecutive defeats for a team that hasn’t won since Oct. 2.