Jerry Kelly opened his news conference Thursday afternoon with a prediction of sorts heading into the American Family Insurance Championship. Or perhaps it was just a warning to the other players in the field.

Beware, Kelly advised. University Ridge Golf Course has some bite after a dry stretch in the area.

“This tournament this year looks very different with the golf course,” Kelly said. “Very different. It’s playing firm and fast. You’ve got to pay attention off the tee. You’ve got to pay attention into the greens. You’ve got to pay attention on your puts. Every single one of them. There’s really no layups on this golf course right now.

“I don’t think you’re going to see the scores you’ve seen in the past. I think it’s going to be a difficult test. It’s going to be pretty cool to see this golf course play the way it was kind of supposed to play.”

Winning scores in the three-round event have ranged from 14-under to Kirk Triplett’s record 17-under in the event’s 2016 debut. Even if there aren’t as many birdies this time around, it’s not difficult to imagine the dream scenario of local boys Kelly and Steve Stricker arriving to the 18th green in contention on Sunday.

Kelly still is looking for his first win of the year, but his game seems to be coming around. He has two top-5 finishes in the last month, broke his own course record by firing a 61 last month at Maple Bluff Country Club and made 10 birdies and two eagles to raise $36,000 at a charity event Monday in Lake Geneva.

Stricker, meanwhile, is atop the Charles Schwab standings and has won three times this season. He and Kelly tied for second in last week’s PGA Tour Champions event in Iowa, one shot behind Stephen Ames.

“I’ve got to catch up,” Kelly said. “He’s disappointed with second last week, I’m pretty excited. There’s your difference right there. He’s been winning every single week. When he doesn’t win, he’s taking second place. It’s extremely impressive what he’s doing.”

Stricker’s victory in the Senior PGA Championship two weeks ago came with his youngest daughter, Izzi, caddying for him. His wife, Nicki, is on the bag this week, while their oldest daughter, Bobbi, will caddy for Fred Couples.

“It’s nice to switch it up every now and then, I think everybody needs a break from Steve,” Stricker joked. “It’s good for me, too. Everybody seems to enjoy it and I enjoy mixing it up a little bit. But to have Nicki on there, I had missed her. She hadn’t done it for a few tournaments and then last week it was like right back to like we hadn’t missed a beat and it was really comfortable for us both.”

Stricker’s news conference Thursday included a question that comes up every year: What’s it going to take to get over the hurdle of winning the tournament he hosts, a triumph that would mean so much to him, his family and his fans?

He’s been in contention a couple times, including a near-miss in 2019 when he lost to Kelly in a playoff that also included Retief Goosen.

“We’ll hopefully talk to you Sunday and I have the answer,” he said. “Yeah, it’s obviously a tournament that’s very important to me. Maybe I’ve just got to kind of let it just flow like I do each and every week and not try to do too much and put extra pressure on myself and try to win. …

“I think I just need to go out there and smile a little bit more, enjoy it, embrace it. If I play well, I play well. If not, so be it.”

Photos: Round 3 action from the 2022 American Family Insurance Championship