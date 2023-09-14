One of the things Myles Burkett is known for inside the University of Wisconsin football locker room is his collection of retro NFL jerseys. There’s a theme that’s easy to pick up on for his teammates.

Whether it’s Randall Cunningham, Warren Moon or Steve McNair, Burkett likes to show his support for Black quarterbacks who offer inspiration long after their careers ended.

There’s another, more recent, addition to Burkett’s wardrobe. It’s a white Green Bay Packers No. 10 jersey that he got for his birthday. Burkett met Jordan Love last summer during Donald Driver’s charity softball game, and they occasionally touch base over direct messages on Instagram.

The Love era officially began last Sunday at Soldier Field when the Chicago Bears hosted the Packers. Afterward, it was pointed out to Love that 14 Black quarterbacks had started in Week 1, setting an NFL record.

Justin Fields vs. Love was one of three games in which both teams had Black starting quarterbacks. Love will match up with another Black starter — Atlanta’s Desmond Ridder, a four-year starter for Badgers coach Luke Fickell when they were at Cincinnati — when the Falcons host the Packers on Sunday.

“It’s awesome,” said Love, who grew up idolizing Michael Vick. “Historically there haven’t been a lot of Black quarterbacks, so it’s definitely something that has been growing over the years.”

That nearly half of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL are Black was something I didn’t have to point out to Burkett. He was well aware.

“It’s pretty cool for guys like me to see that because representation is everything when you’re trying to achieve something,” Burkett said. “When you look up to the highest level and there’s guys like you, it’s pretty motivating.”

Burkett said he was steered to play different positions when he was younger, all because of the color of his skin. All he could do was run around and throw the ball deep, Burkett was told, so why not give running back or wide receiver a try?

“That’s kind of the label they put on you right away is all you can do is run around, and you’re not very intelligent, you really don’t know the game,” said Burkett, a redshirt freshman from Franklin. “Growing up, I took it as a mission to break those stereotypes, to break those labels, and I think I’ve done a pretty good job.

“I consider myself a very intelligent quarterback, a very intelligent football player. And I think my football IQ is up there with anybody. I definitely had those stereotypes growing up, but I’ve done my best to break them.”

Love is the first Black quarterback to open the season as a starter for the Packers. His 2021 fill-in performance at Kansas City put him on a short list of Black starting quarterbacks for the Packers that apparently includes only two other players, Seneca Wallace (2013) and Brett Hundley (2017), both of whom also replaced an injured Aaron Rodgers in the lineup.

How, Love was asked Wednesday afternoon inside the Packers’ locker room, does being a Black quarterback fit into his identity?

“I think it’s a part of my identity — it’s a huge part,” Love said three days after going 15 of 27 for 245 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers’ 38-20 victory over the Bears. “It’s just kind of part of my story, and I’d guess for all the other guys it’s part of their story as well. It’s not something you’re thinking about on the daily, but when something comes up like that, it’s just an awesome reminder and it’s cool that that’s where the league’s at right now.”

According to an Associated Press story from last March, the NFL didn’t have its first Black president until 2020 but now has five. The number of Black general managers in the league has grown from one to eight in four years.

Still, there’s a lot of work to be done. Black players made up 56.4% of the NFL rosters last season, according to the AP, yet there are only three Black coaches to start the 2023 campaign: Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Houston’s DeMeco Ryans and Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles.

Burkett is hoping for a trickle-up effect after witnessing the surge in Black starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

“I think quarterbacks are considered one of the more intelligent players on the field, so the more quarterbacks you have in the league that are Black you’d like to think that further down the line you’ll see more coaches because the quarterback-to-coach correlation is pretty strong,” Burkett said. “Even at the college level you’re starting to see more Black head coaches and coordinators. So I think that there’s progress being made. Is it enough? It can never be enough.”

Wisconsin hasn’t had a Black starting quarterback since Russell Wilson’s magical one-and-done season in 2011. You have to go back another 20 years to find the previous Black starter, Tony Lowery in Barry Alvarez’s second season.

“It’s been a long time,” said Burkett, who’s third on the depth chart behind starter Tanner Mordecai and backup Braedyn Locke. “For me, that’s kind of the motivation in the back of my head to set that representation so kids like me growing up can see a kid like them playing here.”

