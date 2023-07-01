A Zoom interview with Andrea Anders began with an audio glitch that may well have been user error on my part.

Anders has established herself in Hollywood as a successful actress. It took until nearly the end of a three-season run for the Apple TV+ hit series “Ted Lasso” for me to learn that the woman who had a recurring role as the main character’s wife-turned-ex-wife is a DeForest native.

You don’t need to be a sports fan to appreciate the show, even though it revolves around a fictional English professional soccer club — sorry, football club — based in London. But let’s just say it captivated our little corner of the newsroom since its debut in 2020, providing the perfect touch of humor and feel-good moments to help get through those long days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anders didn’t have a big role, but her Michelle Lasso character was an important one from start to finish of the story arc. A search through the State Journal archives revealed plenty of mentions of Anders over the years but nothing in the way of a profile piece even though she’s had a long and steady run in the acting business. I was curious to find out more about her.

Which leads us to the technical difficulties. I’d logged in with plenty of time to spare before the 3 p.m. scheduled start time of our interview one day last week, arranged with the help of representatives from Apple TV+ and Anders’ team, but something had gone wrong. I couldn’t hear anyone, nobody could hear me, 3:00 hit … then 3:01 … then 3:02 … then 3:03 … then 3:04 as a PR rep tried to troubleshoot. I frantically was hitting buttons, 4 minutes feeling like 40, and magically the problem was solved.

If any of this fazed or annoyed Anders, she didn’t show it. In fact, she couldn’t have been more friendly or engaging despite the delay, putting me at ease with occasional jokes and especially when her Wisconsin accent would make an appearance.

The call ended after about 15 minutes and it felt nothing at all like I’d imagined my first interview with a Hollywood actor would go. It was familiar, like having a casual conversation with someone from DeForest.

'Do something more interesting’

Anders, it turns out, recently had returned to Los Angeles after spending some time in her hometown. Fame hasn’t caused her to pull away from her roots; in fact, she said she typically makes four trips back to Wisconsin each year to spend time with her parents, Sally and Terrence, along with other family and friends.

“I dig my mom and dad and really, really love to go home,” she said. “I still have really good friends in the Madison area. I’m just a really lucky person that way. Family and friends is very abundant for me. Lucky me.”

Anders is the youngest of four children in a family that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Her older brother, Sean, also went into show business and has thrived as a comedy screenwriter, director and producer, co-writing “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “We’re the Millers,” “Horrible Bosses 2,” both “Daddy’s Home” and “Daddy’s Home 2” and “Spirited,” among other films. Sean was 16 when he turned to Sally one day and said, “You know, mom, we’re a funny family.”

It was Sean who helped nudge his youngest sister into acting. She had participated in volleyball and track and field in high school — when I asked her if she was pretty good in sports, she deadpanned, “Pretty good is a nice way of putting it” — but Sean, who is six years older, challenged her to try something different.

“He was like, ‘Why don’t you do something more interesting, like drama?’” Anders said. “I have a tendency to do everything he tells me to do, so I did.”

The DeForest drama teacher at the time, Jan Williams, was so impressed that she encouraged Anders to pursue acting in college.

“So I did what she told me to do,” Anders said before breaking out in laughter. “I’m very impressionable.”

Not everyone was encouraging in this pursuit as Anders headed off to UW-Stevens Point in 1993. People would ask Sally how she could let her daughter major in drama.

Sally’s response: She’s 18. You want her to give up her dreams before she even starts?

“That made no sense to me,” Sally said. “So I supported her 100%.”

It was at Stevens Point where Anders met Jessica Lanius, a Prairie du Sac native who was a sophomore when Anders arrived on campus. The competitive side of Lanius emerged at first — “I was thinking, ‘Who does this girl think she is?’” — but it was hard for Lanius not to like Anders.

“She’s just a bright light,” said Lanius, who now lives in Verona and is the artistic director at Theatre LILA and teaches in the theater and art department at UW-Madison.

“She just has that ‘it’ quality and, as an actor and a person, she just glows and is super fun and authentic and funny.”

Anders once confided to “No Limits,” a now-defunct post-high school magazine for kids in Wisconsin, that early acting success at Stevens Point went to her head.

“I got too big for my britches,” she told the magazine in 2005. “I stopped learning and acquired a really stupid ‘tough’ attitude. By the time I graduated, I was overweight, smoking, drinking and I had become a really terrible actress.”

Lanius had headed to the East Coast following graduation, enrolling at Rutgers to pursue a master’s degree, and encouraged Anders to do the same. So did Anders’ mother.

Anders listened. She spent the summer after graduation saving up some money by answering phones at Sub-Zero in Madison. Another key development played out that summer before Anders left home to join Lanius at Rutgers.

“I just realized that I better get my act together if I was going to go to a bigger pond and be an extremely small fish,” Anders said. “So I did. I got my act together.”

Landing roles

Anders worked on her craft at Rutgers while trying to get her foot in the door in nearby New York. She appeared in a commercial and her first acting credit came in 1998, a small role in the soap opera “One Life to Live.” She landed roles in Broadway shows fresh out of grad school while waiting tables and serving drinks on the side, serving as an understudy to Alicia Silverstone in the role of Elaine Robinson in “The Graduate.”

Silverstone called in sick one Sunday, so it was Anders’ chance in the spotlight. She called Lanius, who hustled over from her apartment in Hell’s Kitchen and bought a ticket.

“She just nailed it,” Lanius said. “That to me is quintessential Andrea. She can do that because she loves an audience, she knows how to perform and she takes it.”

Anders eventually moved to Los Angeles and her first big role on the West Coast came when she landed a role as the neighbor and love interest of Matt LeBlanc in “Joey,” a “Friends” spinoff.

The show was canceled by NBC during its second season, but other parts would follow. She played major roles in short-lived series such as “The Class,” “Better Off Ted,” “Mr. Sunshine,” and starring roles in pilot episodes of shows that weren’t picked up.

You have to be good to succeed in show business, and a little lucky, too. Being tough doesn’t hurt, either.

“It’s funny,” Anders said, “because in retrospect, you find out that you arrive and then you get dumped off and then you arrive and then you get dumped off.”

Sometimes, a door closing leads to another one opening. Anders was up for a role in “Hall Pass,” a 2011 movie starring Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis, and did chemistry reads with Sudeikis. She didn’t get the part — it went to Christina Applegate — but she apparently impressed Sudeikis.

When the cast was being put together for “Ted Lasso” — Sudeikis was a co-creator and played the lead role — he wanted Anders for the role of Michelle.

The show begins with Lasso moving to London to coach AFC Richmond, but we quickly find out that he’s having trouble with his marriage and wants to give his wife some space. It didn’t work, and when Michelle pays a visit to London with the couple’s son, Henry, the episode ends with a heartbreaking scene in which Ted and Michelle break up. They eventually divorced later in the first season.

Fans who recognized Anders would approach her and ask how she could do that to such a lovable character, as if she had any say in the matter. “Stay tuned,” she’d say with a smile.

Ted would find out in Season 3 that Michelle was dating the man who’d served as their marriage counselor. You can imagine how fans felt about that one. But that relationship fizzled and the show ended with Ted returning to Kansas, where Henry ran out of the house to greet him and Michelle was waiting at the front door.

The final scene showed Ted coaching Henry in soccer with Michelle cheering from the stands. The new question Anders is getting on the street after an ambiguous ending to what is likely the series finale: Do Ted and Michelle get back together?

Anders never knows how to answer the question, but a friend who dates to her days in DeForest, Jill Vandervelde, offered a conclusion that makes sense to me.

“She said, ‘It looked to me that you were going to co-parent well. And Henry won,’” Anders said.

As it goes in show business, a new chapter had begun before we even got to see one end. Anders earlier this year wrapped up shooting for “How To Be a Bookie,” an HBO Max show co-written by Chuck Lorre, the co-creator/executive producer of “The Big Bang Theory,” and Nick Bakay.

Anders was scheduled to start shooting for a second season of “That ’90s Show,” but that has been delayed by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

Lanius believes the world is just starting to see how talented the 48-year-old Anders is as an actress.

“It’ll be fun to see where she goes next,” Lanius said. “I think this might be her time.”

