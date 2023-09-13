A neighbor was walking his dog Tuesday afternoon when he said something that made me pause in my running shoes.

“Sucks about Rodgers, huh?”

My first instinct was to assume he was being sarcastic. Turns out, he was being sincere. He legitimately felt bad that Aaron Rodgers had sustained a season-ending injury the previous night early in his debut with the New York Jets, rupturing his Achilles tendon on his fourth snap of an opener against the Buffalo Bills.

The fall of Rodgers might have left some fans of his former team, the Green Bay Packers, feeling torn. It means the Packers won’t get a 2024 first-round pick from the Jets because Rodgers, who was placed on injured reserve, won’t play 65% of the snaps for his new team this season. Some even found pleasure in Rodgers’ injury, considering it karma for the four-time MVP’s messy departure from Titletown.

Me? I agree with my neighbor. This stinks.

Listen, I’d had enough of the Rodgers drama and wasn’t sad to see him go after 17 seasons with the Packers. His act had gotten old, his passive-aggressive answers in news conferences required too much reading between the lines and guesswork. I particularly hated the way he misled the public during the COVID-19 vaccination/immunization saga of 2021.

But it was possible, at least for me, to separate Rodgers the player from Rodgers the person. I could appreciate what a franchise quarterback had done for an organization — for a city, really — while simultaneously being annoyed by his personality. I didn’t always love what Rodgers had to say but, damn, it was enjoyable to watch him play.

And now we’ve been robbed of that before his season really even began.

I have no dog in this fight, no rooting interest other than a compelling storyline. There were so many angles to this one that could have kept us captivated into January, perhaps even longer.

Would Rodgers reach that 65% snap count? And, if he did, where would that first-round pick fall for the Packers?

How would Rodgers’ season compare to that of Jordan Love, the man being asked to fill his enormous cleats?

Could Rodgers, who turns 40 in December, lead a tortured organization to its first Super Bowl appearance in 55 years? And, if he got the Jets there, could Rodgers get them over the top and add that elusive second championship to his sparkling resume?

Even someone who doesn’t cheer for Rodgers could have applauded him if that fairytale ending came true.

Now? Nothing. The chapters have been ripped from the book before we barely were past the index of Rodgers’ season.

Which is a bummer. I was fascinated to see how this story would play out.

Photos: Aaron Rodgers' first season with Jets cut short by injury on opening drive