With major capital projects planned, Wisconsin Badgers' 2020-21 athletics budget request passes $186 million

The cost of construction work at the University of Wisconsin's three most prominent athletic facilities weighs heavily into an 18% budget increase requested by the athletic department for the next fiscal year.

While operational expenses are projected to climb 3.5% in 2020-21 according to a budget passed unanimously Wednesday by the Athletic Board's Finance, Facilities and Operations Committee, funding for capital projects will more than double.

UW is set to embark on renovations to Camp Randall Stadium, the Kohl Center and the Field House in 2020, with a total price tag of around $130 million by completion of the work.

The budget for capital projects is due to increase from $22.65 million in 2019-20 to more than $46.5 million next year as the work gets started.

That will take the total budget to more than $186 million in 2020-21, up from $157 million.

An increase in revenue from gift funds held for athletics at the UW Foundation will make up for the increased expenses, associate athletic director for business operations Adam Barnes told the committee.