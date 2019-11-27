Coach Chris Bono conceded that his University of Wisconsin wrestlers are "huge underdogs" in their Big Ten Conference dual meet opener Sunday night at No. 1 Iowa.
The way Bono sees it, that won't stop the Badgers from taking the fight to Iowa City.
"I think we've got 10 guys that are capable of winning at the highest level," Bono said. "If they go perform like they practice, if they go perform like they can, we can go out there and upset a few of their guys."
The Badgers, ranked sixth this week in the National Wrestling Coaches Association poll, have won all six of their dual meets so far this season but haven't faced anything like the Hawkeyes.
"We're underdogs in eight matches," Bono said. "We've got to go win five of those matches to go win this dual meet. If you want to beat a team that's ranked higher than you, you probably have to go have a bunch of upsets."
That provides the kind of measuring stick that Bono said he likes to see at the start of December.
As evidenced by their ranking, the Badgers have come a long way in a little more than one season under Bono but don't truly know how far until they face the country's best.
"We've closed the gap more in the recruiting, we've closed the gap in competitiveness," he said. "Now we've got to go out and beat them. And we're excited."
UW has reason to be excited with Seth Gross, the No. 1 wrestler at 133 pounds, and Evan Wick, who's No. 3 in the 165-pound class.
Gross, the 2018 NCAA champion at South Dakota State, qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials earlier this month by defeating three former NCAA champions to win the Bill Farrell Memorial International Open.
The redshirt senior, who transferred to UW for his final collegiate season, earned a spot in April's trials after dropping weight to get into the Olympic 57 kilogram class, roughly eight pounds less than his college level.
Bono also considers Wick, a redshirt junior, to be a national championship contender after he finished third and fourth the last two seasons.
UW entered the season largely settled at four other weights, with Tristan Moran at 141, Cole Martin at 149, Johnny Sebastian at 184 and Trent Hillger at heavyweight.
"Those are our horses," Bono said. "Those are our guys that we're really expecting a lot from. But our season's going to go by how we do at 125, 157, 174 and 197."
The Badgers are 7-17 at those four weight classes in dual meets this season.
They'll get a major test from a deep Iowa lineup in an unforgiving Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Bono, a three-time All-American and 1996 NCAA champion at Iowa State, described the environment of a big-time dual in Iowa City as being "like a rock concert."
"It's everything you want as a competitor," he said. "If you want to beat the No. 1 team, there's going to be no better environment to go walk in there and do it, in front of a very knowledgeable fan base and in front of a sold-out crowd."
Gross, ranked No. 1 at 133 pounds by Intermat, is due to face No. 2 Austin DeSanto. No. 3 Wick will go up against No. 2 Alex Marinelli at 165.
UW's Hillger, a sophomore, is ranked second at 285.
Hanging with Iowa could be a tall task for the Badgers, but Bono said they'll be prepared.
"What's good, though, is our guys are hard-nosed," he said. "They're going to show up and they're going to fight. And they're going to be in shape and they're going to have a chance to upset some guys. It's all going to be in their hands."