Wisconsin's Rebecca Blank tabbed as Big Ten's COP/C chair

University of Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank was selected as the chair of the Big Ten Conference’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors on Wednesday.
Blank’s two-year term as the council’s chair will begin Thursday and she replaces Northwestern’s Morton Schapiro. Blank, Schapiro, Illinois chancellor Robert Jones and Michigan president Mark Schlissel make up the COP/C’s executive committee for the next academic year and will serve as the executive/compensation committee for the conference.
Blank has been the chancellor at UW since 2013 after serving in three presidents’ administrations in a variety of roles, including the acting Secretary of Commerce under President Barack Obama.
UW's athletic department has been steady under Blank and outgoing athletic director Barry Alvarez, and Blank hired Alvarez's deputy AD, Chris McIntosh, to take over on July 1.
The Big Ten’s COP/C was in the spotlight often last year after the conference shut down sports last summer due to COVID-19 concerns, but then reversed course months later to bring football back in the fall and move a number of sports to the spring semester.
According to the conference’s website, the COP/C is the highest authority for Big Ten governance, with the conference’s budget and other financial matters being decided by the council. The COP/C also enforces and can change conference rules and bylaws.
Get to know current, former Badgers headed to Tokyo to compete in the Summer Olympics
Badgers swimmer Phoebe Bacon makes US Olympic team for Tokyo
University of Wisconsin freshman Phoebe Bacon said she never imagined making the U.S. Olympic team in the women’s 200-meter backstroke. Most people couldn’t imagine Regan Smith not making it.
Yet that’s what happened Saturday night in perhaps the biggest upset at the Olympic trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Smith, the world record holder, finished third behind Rhyan White and Bacon in the finals of the 200 back and will not swim that race at the Olympics.
Bacon finished second in 2:06.46.
Days after revealing she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome, Simone Manuel brought the crowd to its feet on the final night of the trials Sunday with a thrilling victory in the 50-meter freestyle.
The first Black woman to capture an individual gold medal in swimming, Manuel’s hopes were on the ropes after she failed to even qualify for the final of the 100 free, the event she won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.
Nathan Adrian’s bid for a fourth Olympics came up short when he finished third in the men’s 50 free. Caeleb Dressel tied his American record with another dominating performance, touching about a half-body length ahead of Michael Andrew in :21.04.
Andrew earned his third individual event at the Olympics with a time of :21.48.
Former Badgers athlete Alicia Monson qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Former University of Wisconsin athlete Alicia Monson made her first Olympic team after finishing third in the 10,000 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.
Monson, 23, who runs for On Athletics Club in Boulder, Colorado, crossed the line in 31:18.55.
Race winner Emily Sisson clocked 31:03.82, breaking the trials record of 31:09.65 set by Deena Kastor in 2004.
Karissa Schweizer, who was three seconds behind Monson at the bell lap, placed second.
The Tokyo Olympics run July 23 to Aug. 8.
Formers Badgers athlete Georgia Ellenwood makes Canadian team for Tokyo Olympics
Former University of Wisconsin athlete Georgia Ellenwood will represent Canada in the Tokyo Olympics next month.
Ellenwood, a native of Langley, Canada, recorded a personal best of 6,314 points to win the heptathlon at the Stadtwerke Ratingen Mehrkampf-Meeting over the weekend in Ratingen, Germany.
Ellenwood won the heptathlon javelin with a personal-best throw of 159 feet, 4 inches, and also won the heptathlon 800 meters in a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 11.45 seconds.
Record time: At the U.S. trials Monday in Eugene, Oregon, Elle Purrier St. Pierre won the 1,500-meter race in an Olympic trials-record time to earn a spot at the games.
Purrier St. Pierre finished in 3:58.03. It broke the former trials mark of 3:58.92 set by Mary Slaney in 1988.
Monumental: New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard hefted 628 pounds in two lifts on the way to qualifying in the women’s super-heavyweight division for the Olympics.
She will be the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games. At 43, she will also be the oldest weightlifter at the games.