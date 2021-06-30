Wisconsin's Rebecca Blank tabbed as Big Ten's COP/C chair

University of Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank was selected as the chair of the Big Ten Conference’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors on Wednesday.

Blank’s two-year term as the council’s chair will begin Thursday and she replaces Northwestern’s Morton Schapiro. Blank, Schapiro, Illinois chancellor Robert Jones and Michigan president Mark Schlissel make up the COP/C’s executive committee for the next academic year and will serve as the executive/compensation committee for the conference.

Blank has been the chancellor at UW since 2013 after serving in three presidents’ administrations in a variety of roles, including the acting Secretary of Commerce under President Barack Obama.

UW's athletic department has been steady under Blank and outgoing athletic director Barry Alvarez, and Blank hired Alvarez's deputy AD, Chris McIntosh, to take over on July 1.

The Big Ten’s COP/C was in the spotlight often last year after the conference shut down sports last summer due to COVID-19 concerns, but then reversed course months later to bring football back in the fall and move a number of sports to the spring semester.