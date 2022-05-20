 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW SOFTBALL | NCAA

Wisconsin's loss means tough road ahead to keep alive softball season

konwent photo 5-10

UW's Kayla Konwent singles against Michigan on May 6 at Goodman Diamond. The program's all-time home run leader has a team-best .384 batting average this season.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin softball team dropped its first game of the NCAA Tournament with a 2-1 loss to Georgia Tech on Friday afternoon in Gainesville, Florida.

The Yellow Jackets (38-16) recorded one run in the bottom of the second and third innings. The Badgers (28-20) cut the deficit in half in the fourth on Lauren Foster's run-scoring single. 

The Badgers, who left four runners on base, recorded only three hits against pitcher Blake Neleman (15-8), who finished with a nine-strikeout complete game. 

“I think we need to be more aggressive in our approaches, and we didn't execute that today, so we're ready (Saturday) to do that,” Foster said about Neleman. “That's where we got beat today, but we'll be back at it (Saturday).”

Pitcher Maddie Schwartz (23-12) went the distance for the Badgers, giving up six hits, two walks and one earned run.

“She didn't get rattled," UW coach Yvette Healy said. "Bottom of the lineup made a little noise, and to hold them to one and hold them to one and not give up any big innings, I thought that was just a huge thing. She's gonna bend but she's not going to break.”

The Badgers continue their double-elimination journey in the Gainesville regional at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. They face the loser of Friday's matchup between No. 14 seed Florida and Canisius. 

“I think this team has a lot of fight, and we didn't show it a lot today and we're gonna get after it (Saturday) and come back with that fight,” Foster said. “Because that's what we've been doing all year, and we're gonna get rest and get back at it (Saturday). I know we will.”

UW would play again Saturday night if it wins the 4:30 p.m. game.

"I don't think anyone in the country loves doubleheaders, but I do, so we take it one game at a time," Healy said.

lauren foster mug 5-20

Foster

Georgia Tech 2, Badgers 1

