Wisconsin women's soccer reaches Sweet 16 with shutout of UC-Irvine

The University of Wisconsin women's soccer team had reached the second round of the NCAA tournament a total of 13 times in program history before Friday afternoon's matchup against UC-Irvine at George Mason Stadium in Fairfax, Va.
Those 13 second-round opportunities had resulted in just three wins for the Badgers, who earned their fourth Sweet 16 berth in school history with a 3-0 shutout of the Anteaters.
UW (10-5-6) will face Santa Clara (13-5-2) at 12:30 p.m Sunday. The Badgers hold a 1-2-1 record against the Broncos, who defeated Georgetown 2-1 in overtime Friday.
Senior midfielder Natalie Viggiano got the scoring started for UW, continuing her strong play from the tournament-opening victory over Butler with an unassisted goal to give the Badgers a 1-0 lead at the 21-minute, 54-second mark of the first half.
The Badgers didn't waste time building on their lead, with Viggiano feeding the ball to freshman forward Joyelle Washington, who made it 2-0 less than five minutes later.
UW put the game out of reach in the second half when junior defender Izzy Verdugo scored off a pass from senior midfielder Maia Cella at the 71:01 mark in the game.
Goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer had four saves while blanking the Anteaters, who were coming off a 1-0 upset over second-seeded UCLA in the opening round of the tournament.
UW put nine shots on goal, with UC-Irvine redshirt sophomore keeper Glo Hinojosa saving six.