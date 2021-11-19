 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin women's soccer reaches Sweet 16 with shutout of UC-Irvine
0 Comments
topical alert
UW WOMEN’S SOCCER | NCAA TOURNAMENT

Wisconsin women's soccer reaches Sweet 16 with shutout of UC-Irvine

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin women's soccer team had reached the second round of the NCAA tournament a total of 13 times in program history before Friday afternoon's matchup against UC-Irvine at George Mason Stadium in Fairfax, Va. 

Those 13 second-round opportunities had resulted in just three wins for the Badgers, who earned their fourth Sweet 16 berth in school history with a 3-0 shutout of the Anteaters. 

UW (10-5-6) will face Santa Clara (13-5-2) at 12:30 p.m Sunday. The Badgers hold a 1-2-1 record against the Broncos, who defeated Georgetown 2-1 in overtime Friday. 

Senior midfielder Natalie Viggiano got the scoring started for UW, continuing her strong play from the tournament-opening victory over Butler with an unassisted goal to give the Badgers a 1-0 lead at the 21-minute, 54-second mark of the first half.

The Badgers didn't waste time building on their lead, with Viggiano feeding the ball to freshman forward Joyelle Washington, who made it 2-0 less than five minutes later.

UW put the game out of reach in the second half when junior defender Izzy Verdugo scored off a pass from senior midfielder Maia Cella at the 71:01 mark in the game. 

Goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer had four saves while blanking the Anteaters, who were coming off a 1-0 upset over second-seeded UCLA in the opening round of the tournament. 

UW put nine shots on goal, with UC-Irvine redshirt sophomore keeper Glo Hinojosa saving six. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics