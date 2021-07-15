Wisconsin wants to educate athletes on NIL, not oversee contracts. But some proposed deals raised questions.

UW has taken an educational approach toward players seeking out and signing contracts to capitalize on their right of publicity but added an oversight component. The NCAA has general guidelines — agreements can't be tied to a player attending a certain school and can't be rewards for athletic performance — and UW has more specific ones.

Using UW photos and facilities have been among the potential conflicts with the school's regulations, Doherty said. Badgers players are allowed to identify themselves as such in marketing deals but any use of a UW logo or trademark has to be licensed.

UW players can share game photos that they're provided for free by the school on social media as part of personal brand-building but they can't use them as part of NIL arrangements, Doherty said. Athletic department venues also are off-limits for NIL activities.

Barstool deals in question

UW's policy also prohibits sponsorships that promote gambling and sports wagering. The compliance department at American International College in Massachusetts judged deals with Barstool Sports to be in violation of its policy because the sports-focused digital media company is connected to a sportsbook.