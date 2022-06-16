 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Wisconsin track star Olin Hacker claims Big Ten award

  • 0

Fresh off earning an NCAA championship, more accolades pour in for University of Wisconsin track standout Olin Hacker.

The Big Ten Conference unveiled its 2022 outdoor track and field awards Thursday. Hacker, whose 13-minute, 27.73-second time earned him the 5,000-meter title during the NCAA outdoor championships last week, received the conference's male track athlete of the year award. 

The Madison native won the Big Ten's outdoor title in the 5,000 last month, and he claimed first place during the conference's indoor championships in both the 3,000 and 5,000 in February.

The Madison West graduate also earned All-America honors in cross country in 2021.

The Big Ten also announced that Adam Spencer, a first-team All-America honoree, was the conference's freshman of the year on the men's side. The McKinnon, Australia, native won the conference's 1,500 outdoor championship and finished eighth in the 1,500 meters at the NCAA outdoor championships.

People are also reading…

The recipients were chosen by the conference's head coaches.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Jordanian Lion' prowling for MMA world title glory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics