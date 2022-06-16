Wisconsin track star Olin Hacker claims Big Ten award

Fresh off earning an NCAA championship, more accolades pour in for University of Wisconsin track standout Olin Hacker.

The Big Ten Conference unveiled its 2022 outdoor track and field awards Thursday. Hacker, whose 13-minute, 27.73-second time earned him the 5,000-meter title during the NCAA outdoor championships last week, received the conference's male track athlete of the year award.

The Madison native won the Big Ten's outdoor title in the 5,000 last month, and he claimed first place during the conference's indoor championships in both the 3,000 and 5,000 in February.

The Madison West graduate also earned All-America honors in cross country in 2021.

The Big Ten also announced that Adam Spencer, a first-team All-America honoree, was the conference's freshman of the year on the men's side. The McKinnon, Australia, native won the conference's 1,500 outdoor championship and finished eighth in the 1,500 meters at the NCAA outdoor championships.

The recipients were chosen by the conference's head coaches.

