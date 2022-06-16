Wisconsin track star Olin Hacker claims Big Ten award

Fresh off earning an NCAA championship, more accolades pour in for University of Wisconsin track standout Olin Hacker.
The Big Ten Conference unveiled its 2022 outdoor track and field awards Thursday. Hacker, whose 13-minute, 27.73-second time earned him the 5,000-meter title during the NCAA outdoor championships last week, received the conference's male track athlete of the year award.
The Madison native won the Big Ten's outdoor title in the 5,000 last month, and he claimed first place during the conference's indoor championships in both the 3,000 and 5,000 in February.
The Madison West graduate also earned All-America honors in cross country in 2021.
The Big Ten also announced that Adam Spencer, a first-team All-America honoree, was the conference's freshman of the year on the men's side. The McKinnon, Australia, native won the conference's 1,500 outdoor championship and finished eighth in the 1,500 meters at the NCAA outdoor championships.
The recipients were chosen by the conference's head coaches.
Photos: Action from Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge track and field meet
The final heat of the boys 100-meter dash surge down the straightaway in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton's Colton Hansen (left) and DeForest's Matthew Vander Meer race side-by-side to the finish line in the boys 3,200 meter run in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Waunakee's Matthew Comins surges ahead to make a handoff with Nathan Ranum during the second heat of the boys 800 meter relay in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Waunakee's Samantha Cook attempts to clear 4 feet, 10 inches during the girls high jump in last Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie's Natalie Curtis tries to keep pace with a pair of Mt. Horeb runners ahead of her during the second heat of the girls 1,600 meter run in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Oregon's Dasha Vorontsov races out to an early lead in the girls 3,200 meter relay in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Mt. Horeb's Sydney Buttner (left), Milton's Samantha Benson and Stoughton's Jordan Packard (right) race off the starting line during the girls 3,200 meter relay in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Waunakee's Kylee Grabarski races to the finish line in the final leg of the girls 800 meter relay in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Madison Edgewood senior Amber Grosse leaps towards the pit during an attempt in the girls long jump in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Portage senior Greg Hammer fires out of the blocks for the opening leg of the 800 meter relay in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Beaver Dam's Amiyah Jackson competes during the girls high jump in last Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Madison Edgewood's Noah Kuhn leads a pack of runners trying to keep pace during the second heat of the boys 1,600 meter run in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Baraboo's Teflon Lee competes during the boys triple jump in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
DeForest's Eastyn Long-Powell releases a throw during the second flight of the girls discus in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Beaver Dam's Cole Pettersen attempts to clear 11 feet, 6 inches during the boys pole vault in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Baraboo's Casey Philipp attempts to clear the bar during the boys high jump in last Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Mt. Horeb's Garrett Richards spots his landing an attempt at the long jump in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton senior Annie Tangeman executes a scissor kick over the bar during the girls high jump in last Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Mt. Horeb's Myesha Thompson speeds to the finish line during the final heat of the girls 200 meter dash in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke competes during the final heat of the boys 110 hurdles in Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
