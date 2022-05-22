Wisconsin softball's run in the NCAA Tournament comes to end at the hands of Florida

The University of Wisconsin softball team experienced a spectrum of emotions over about an hour span Sunday in Gainesville, Florida.

The Badgers rallied to walk off winners against Georgia Tech before allowing 10 runs in the first inning against Florida in the NCAA Tournament regional title game less than an hour later. The Gators ended UW’s season with an 11-0 victory.

“I’m really proud nobody rolled over,” UW coach Yvette Healy said. “I think a lot of people at that point, it could have been mayhem. Everyone wanted to keep playing.”

The Gators sent 14 batters to the plate in the first inning, with the first seven reaching base safely. UW used two pitchers in the inning. Charla Echols went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs in the inning, one of four Gators who drove in two runs in the frame.

“We just kept scoring over and over again with no outs,” Florida second baseman Hannah Adams said. “I was like, ‘This is what I like to see. This is what our offense is capable of.’”

The Badgers finished the season 30-21.

Sunday’s emotional roller coaster started less than 10 hours after UW beat Canisius to keep alive its season. The Badgers needed to handle Canisius late Saturday for a second shot at Georgia Tech, which beat UW on Friday in the Badgers' regional opener.

“Nobody looked tired or said they were tired or looked tired,” Healy said.

UW took on Georgia Tech in its first game Sunday after getting less than six hours of sleep. The Badgers looked in trouble after the Yellow Jackets struck for four runs in the fifth inning, thanks to six consecutive hits. Georgia Tech tacked on a pair of runs in the sixth inning for a 6-2 lead.

But the Badgers clawed back.

Peyton Bannon, who homered in the second inning, drove in her second run of the game with a single to center, and Skylar Sirdashney added another UW run with a sacrifice fly to center field to cut UW’s deficit to 6-4 after six innings.

“One of our team pillars is playing well late, so for us making it to the postseason and trying to play our best softball late, but also late through the sixth and seventh inning,” said UW pitcher Maddie Schwartz, who started in the circle against the Yellow Jackets. “We kind of felt that push, and I’m proud of our hitters for that.”

Georgia Tech threatened to break open the game in the seventh when it loaded the bases with one out against UW relief pitcher Tess Magnanimo. But a foul out to left field then a strikeout on the 13th pitch of the at-bat ended the threat and kept UW’s deficit at two runs.

UW wasted no time applying pressure in the seventh inning. Badgers standout Kayla Konwent ended her 0-for-10 skid with a double to plate a run and Morgan Kummer, who reached when hit by a pitch, scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 6-6.

The Badgers had the bases loaded with no outs, but Jolie Fish struck out and Bannon popped out to third base for the second out.

That set up Sirdashney, who took ball four low and inside to send the Badgers to the regional final.

“Skylar doesn’t take many walks, so I’m proud of her for bearing down, showing a lot of maturity there,” Schwartz said.

The Badgers had less than an hour between Sirdashney’s walk and the first pitch against the Gators.

“Our managers all brought in a bunch of snacks to help us,” said Bannon, who had two of UW’s three hits against Florida. “We needed some food in our system for sure. … Hydration for sure. Not used to this heat.”

The Gators (46-16) never allowed the Badgers to catch their breath. Florida finished with 15 hits in the five-inning romp. The Gators won their three regional games by a combined score of 28-2 to advance to the super regional.

