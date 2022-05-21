 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW SOFTBALL | NCAA

Wisconsin softball tops Canisius to extend stay in NCAA Tournament

konwent photo 5-10

UW's Kayla Konwent singles against Michigan on May 6 at Goodman Diamond. The program's all-time home run leader has a team-best .384 batting average this season.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin softball team survived to play another day in the NCAA Tournament with a 3-0 win over Canisius on Saturday night in Gainesville, Florida.

Peyton Bannon’s home run to left field kicked off the bottom of the fifth inning, and a two-run double by outfielder Molly Schlosser in the sixth allowed UW (29-20) some breathing room to record the victory. 

The Badgers utilized three pitchers to combine for a shutout and stay alive in the Gainesville Regional. Sophomore Gabi Salo, who pitched in only three previous contests this season, started the elimination game. She went four innings and scattered five hits.

Tessa Magnanimo (2-2) took over for Salo in the fifth and exited with two outs in the top of the sixth. Ace Maddie Schwartz closed down Canisius (32-18) over the final 1.1 innings, including a pair of strikeouts, for the save.

UW and Canisius started the game more than four and a half hours after its originally slated first pitch due to weather delays during the Georgia Tech and No. 14 seed Florida game earlier in the day.

The Badgers will look to avenge their Friday loss to the Yellow Jackets, who fell to the Gators earlier Saturday, with another elimination game at 9 a.m. Sunday. The winner of that game will face Florida later Sunday.

