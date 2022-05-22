Wisconsin softball to play for regional title after huge comeback

Skylar Sirdashney and the University of Wisconsin softball team walked into the NCAA Tournament Regional title game Sunday.

Sirdashney coaxed a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally the Badgers past Georgia Tech 7-6 in Gainesville, Florida.

UW will face Florida at approximately 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the regional final. The Badgers must beat the Gators twice on their home field to advance, while a Florida win would end UW’s season.

The Badgers (30-20) looked in trouble after the Yellow Jackets struck for four runs in the fifth inning, thanks to six consecutive hits. Georgia Tech tacked on a pair of runs in the sixth inning for a 6-2 lead.

But the Badgers clawed back.

Peyton Bannon, who homered in the second inning, drove in her second run of the game with a single to center, and Sirdashney added another UW run with a sacrifice fly to center field to cut UW’s deficit to 6-4 after six innings.

Georgia Tech threatened to break open the game in the seventh when it loaded the bases with one out against UW relief pitcher Tess Magnanimo. But a foul out to left field then a strikeout on the 13th pitch of the at-bat ended the threat and kept UW’s deficit at two runs.

UW wasted no time applying pressure in the seventh inning. Badgers standout Kayla Konwent ended her 0-for-10 skid with a double to plate a run and Morgan Kummer, who reached when hit by a pitch, scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 6-6.

The Badgers had the bases loaded with no outs but Jolie Fish struck out and Bannon popped out to third base for the second out.

That set up Sirdashney, who took ball four low and inside to send the Badgers to the regional final.